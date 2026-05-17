As the headline declares, Lionsgate’s King of Pop biopic, with Universal handling distribution in most overseas territories, has now surpassed $700 million at the worldwide box office. That includes a chart-topping $26.1 million (-31%) fourth-weekend gross in North America and $57.7 million (-14%) overseas, including a $4.9 million opening weekend in South Korea for the GK Films and Lionsgate-produced flick. After just 26 days in global release, the Antoine Fuqua-directed, John Logan-penned and Graham King-produced Michael has earned $282.7 million in North America (already 2.91x its $97 million opening weekend), $421.1 million internationally, and $703.8 million worldwide.

Without yet accounting for Japan, where the picture opens next month courtesy of Kino Films, a normal rate of descent (just fun with math for now) gives this $150-$200 million (noting the reshoots paid for by the late singer’s estate) music-focused biopic a likely $340 million domestic and $875 million global finish. Unless it genuinely underperforms in Japan, which has a significant Michael Jackson fanbase, I’d say Bohemian Rhapsody’s $910 million global cume (sans inflation) is toast. However, it is still likely to surpass Oppenheimer’s domestic cume ($330 million) to become the biggest “straight-up drama” in unadjusted domestic grosses.