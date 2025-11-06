Well, at least the first trailer for Lionsgate and Universal’s over/under $150 million Michael has a self-aware sense of humor. Is the opening narration — declaring that “I know you’ve been waiting a long time for this” — directed at fans of the late King of Pop or theater owners who just suffered a miserable October mainly due to this film’s absence? Either way, the “announcement” teaser, with “This is where the story begins, PR copy potentially hinting at a possible second film, essentially declares that it’ll have been worth the wait.

Just as the first teaser to Disney’s Frozen II threw down the gauntlet, metaphorically declaring that the then-recent sequel downturn for The LEGO Movie 2 did not apply, so too does this big-scale preview (timed to debut with Now You See Me Now You Don’t before presumably being attached to most prints of Wicked For Good) essentially assert itself as the anti-Deliver Me from Nowhere. It would be a simplistic cliche to say that the 72-second clip is selling “Bohemian Rhapsody — but with Michael Jackson,” but if the Graham King-produced shoe fits…

