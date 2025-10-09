Warner Bros. just announced a release date for its untitled sequel to A Minecraft Movie. Jared Hess is directing again. He’ll co-write along with Chris Galletta, one of several co-writers on the first flick. No plot details, but I’m guessing it’ll be a darker, grittier sequel that will ruthlessly self-interrogate the more idealistic wish-fulfillment fantasy/hero’s journey elements of its predecessor. Jason Momoa is listed as a producer, so let’s presume he’ll be back, while WB would be insane not to pay Jack Black “whatever Robert Downey Jr. is earning for Avengers: Doomsday” to reprise. I’d also spend the money to lure back Sebastian Hansen, Emma Myers and Danielle Brooks, too, if only for “folks who liked the first film” loyalty. However, the “big news” is that it’s currently slated to open alongside Disney’s second theatrical Simpsons flick. It’s only “D’oh!” if neither side flinches.

