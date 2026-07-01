Minions & Monsters (2026)

85 minutes

Rated PG

Director: Pierre Coffin

Writers: Pierre Coffin, Brian Lynch

Producers: Chris Melendandri, Bill Ryan

Editors: Claire Dodgson, Gregory Perler

Composer: John Powell

Studios: Universal, Illumination

Opening July 1 via Universal Cast: Pierre Coffin, Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Trey Parker, Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch, Jeff Bridges, Bobby Moynihan, Phil LaMarr

Universal and Illumination’s Minions & Monsters is, in ways both yay and nay, a Minions movie. Without aggressively harshing on anyone’s vibe, I might argue that the comparatively robust reviews this time out are partially due to folks falling for the ‘Egad, it’s about the magic of movies!’ pre-release narrative. While the love for classic cinema is genuine, that’s frankly less the movie in a nutshell than a small portion of an otherwise pretty formulaic Minions adventure. And while there are solid laughs interspersed alongside (or due to) the usual comic chaos, the Hooray for Hollywood material is only slightly more nuanced than the ‘Leo recognizes and points’ references associated with Scary Movie-type parodies, as well as (grouchy old man alert) modern pop culture fandom in a nutshell.

If you need a first-act plot synopsis for a Minions movie, the framing device is a film historian (Allison Janney) who enraptures her young visitors with a past-tense story about a different tribe of Minions than the one that would eventually align with Gru in the 1970s-set Minions: The Rise of Gru. We focus on James, who is more artistic than conventionally tyrannical (think The Little House on the Prairie episode “His Father’s Son”), and his pals Henry and Ed. Their mischief eventually leads them to stumble into an in-progress Hollywood movie. The studio moguls (both voiced by Jeff Bridges) take a liking to the little creatures, so they end up starring in several of Max’s (Christoph Waltz) silent features. But, well, you’ve seen The Artist, right?

Before we get to the reason for the season, we get another past-tense montage detailing the origins of these yellow little Tylenol capsules. The film seems almost unaware that the first Minions had already offered this crucial information. However, watching the yellow little goblins accidentally chalk up a body count in this gee-whiz kids franchise is always a hoot, and I think (?) this is the first PG-rated movie with an onscreen beheading since Attack of the Clones. And I suppose the notion of the Minions having numerous tribes that take part in different adventures alongside (or apart from) our primary Minions is new information. However, the film’s (entirely fine on its own merits) epilogue seems to skirt the issue (while giving Illumination an out regarding Goodwin’s Law).

As Aaron Neuwurth succinctly put it, Minions 3 is a movie parents can put on for their kids while they watch Babylon in another room. On the plus side, I’ll argue the picture works better when it just pays more implicit homage to the first 50-ish years of Hollywood history (flying saucers and kaiju treachery were not quite a thing in the Singing in the Rain era), even if the plotting becomes more formulaic. Characters like Jesse Eisenberg’s lovesick robot (who falls for Zoey Deutch’s suffragette) or Trey Parker’s Goomi (a Muppet Babies variation on Cthulhu) are funny on their own terms, whether or not your kids have seen The Day The Earth Stood Still or have properly studied up on their cosmic horrors beyond human comprehension.

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Whether or not I think the $85 million Minions & Monsters is an artistic high for Illumination, general audiences showing up for another 85 minutes of only-in-this-franchise comic lunacy will get their money’s worth. While not a huge part of the movie, Pierre Coffin and Bryan Lynch very clearly put their hearts into the Day of the Locusts 4 Kidz section. If there wasn’t quite enough magic-of-movies material for a feature-length adventure, better to pad it out with more conventional Minions-centric spectacle than offer a brand-diluting Peacock special. Besides, I’m not one to complain about a surplus of visually spectacular 1950s sci-fi silliness alongside IMAX-sized Lovecraftian hellspawns by way of Pacific Rim. As Max (think Fritz Lang with a Super Mario mustache) might say, “That’s the movies!”

The Minions franchise is by far the most popular of any ‘for today’s kids,’ cinema-first original properties to come out of the nostalgia-skewing 2010s. That impact has become the story beyond whether each film is better or worse, although I quite dug Despicable Me 4. That Illumination and friends have created this *new* generational touchstone, to the point where the red-carpet premiere can begin with an American Idol-style competition with the alleged winners of a best Minionese singers contest, is an aspirational example of what’s still possible in this fractured pop culture. Sure, all four contestants happened to be attractive young women, and I felt like I was in an early scene from a Hunger Games movie. I still could’ve watched another hour of that specific nonsense.

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