The Outside Scoop

The Outside Scoop

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Foo Man Ju's avatar
Foo Man Ju
1h

U know why failed? The idea first…more odd monster/minion characters…and especially the new one…it was an ungly, unflattering, ill conceived attempt at making another cute character…but it’s off putting. Not sure how long he’s in it but…

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