#GentleMnions, where the hell were you? I know you weren’t seeing Supergirl, and I’m guessing you’re not quite in the Young Washington demographics. To be fair, the #GentleMinions who showed up in suits to save family-friendly cinema from Disney’s bad-faith “Lightyear bombed because kids don’t want to go to the movies” narratives are now four years older and potentially closer to being able to rent a car than merely drive one. The #GentleMinions were servants of the people; they did what was needed. I’m not entirely sure they are needed again, but I’ll still angrily note that… they have failed this franchise. (cue Blake Neely’s rumbly title theme)!

Not unlike when I found myself defending the mere $71 million domestic debut for Shrek Forever After in May 2010, this is another case of “Egad, the franchise doth tumble!” and “Okay, but many moneys shall still be made!” Following a $25 million Wed-Thurs gross and a $16.4 million Friday, the third Minions prequel and seventh overall Minions/Gru installment since 2010 is set to earn around $65 million over its five-day holiday weekend.

Two things can be true at once. Yes, Universal and Illumination’s Minions & Monsters is opening noticeably lower than expected and/or hoped amid the long Independence Day holiday weekend. Yes, Universal’s Minions & Monsters is still set to earn around $65 million in North America by Sunday night and roughly $87 million internationally, for an all-in total of — including the several overseas territories that opened “early” last weekend with around $10 million — roughly $165 million worldwide.

Sans inflation, that’s over/under 50% less than the $122 million that Despicable Me 4 earned amid its Wed-Sun holiday haul in July 2024 and the $122 million Fri-Mon debut for Minions: The Rise of Gru. Of note, it’s not as far off from the $99 million Fri-Tues debut in 2017 for Despicable Me 3, which went on to earn “only” $264 million domestically (even while cracking $1 billion worldwide). But still, -35% from a relative franchise low point is not the goal.

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The hook that helped the Illumination offering earn comparatively rave reviews (90% and 6/9/10 on Rotten Tomatoes) may well have been what turned off general audiences. Okay, that’s simplistic, but setting the picture in the early 1920s and selling it as an ode to the earliest days of Hollywood might have made it less of a must-see-right-now event for general audiences. It’s not like (varying quality notwithstanding) Ed Wood, Babylon, The Fabelmans, Hail Caesar, and Wes Craven’s New Nightmare were success stories in their respective day.

Quintin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and Ben Affleck’s Argo (a political thriller tangentially involving offscreen moviemaking melodrama) are exceptions to the rule and were Oscar-winning hits ($394 million in 2019 on a $90 million budget and $232 million on a $40 million budget in 2012, respectively) despite, not because of, the magic-of-movies pitch. Even if Minions & Monsters ends up as a box office disappointment, it’ll still gross a hell of a lot more than those two or even the (also) 2016’s $448 million-grossing La La Land.

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If I’m not worried, it’s because A) it’s an $85 million movie that should clear $165 million worldwide by Sunday, and B) Comcast (which distributed Michael overseas) is not hurting for overperforming success stories like Super Mario Galaxy and Obsession with The Odyssey on deck. Despicable Me 4 earned $226 million worldwide on its Wed-Sun holiday debut before legging out to $361 million domestic and $972 million worldwide. Identical legs would mean around $190 million/$700 million, or still eight times the production budget.

Most recent entries have pulled around 3x their respective Fri-Sun (Minions), Fri-Mon (Minions 2) or Wed-Sun (Despicable Me 4) domestic debut grosses in North America. At worst, it legs out like Despicable Me 2 ($369 million from a $143 million Wed-Sun in 2013) and Despicable Me 3 ($264 million from its $99 million Fri-Tues debut in 2017) for an over/under $170 million domestic and (assuming a per-usual 38/62 domestic/overseas split) over/under $450 million worldwide finish.

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That seems… overly harsh, considering even Blue Sky and Fox’s fifth Ice Age flick crawled past $400 million in 2016 (following two $870 million-plus sequels in 2009 and 2012). Besides, this new one is pulling an overseas opening far closer to its predecessors, so it might merely skew even more international. Again, it’s a Minions movie, and casual audiences who show up in weekend three or month two will be fine with it.

If it does end up closer to Wicked For Good than Wicked Part One, and the blame goes to the “too many installments too quickly” issue at play, Universal seemingly accounted for that. With Shrek 5 set for 2027 and Donkey slated for 2028, we likely won’t get another one of these until the July 4th weekend of 2029. And if that’s Despicable Me 5, then it’ll have been five years since the last Gru-centric adventure, which should make (via his absence) the heart grow fonder.

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Or Illumination could do what must be done and make an early-1940s Minions movie during which the yellow freak team up with Joseph Stallion and spend the movie killin’ Nazis. However, even if Minions 3 restarts the franchise decline that Despicable Me 3 was about to begin, absent the COVID-specific generational coronation that turned The Rise of Gru into a Despicable Me 2-sized smash hit, well, at least $6 billion over seven movies on a combined $580 million budget is nothing to sneeze at.