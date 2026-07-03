Forgive me if you’ve heard this anecdote before. I initially saw DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek 2 on May 20, 2004, its second day of domestic release. I went with an acquaintance to what turned out to be a pretty empty Thursday evening showing. At that point, I knew that Shrek 2, coming off strong reviews and presumably three years of Shrek-specific goodwill, had “only” earned $11 million on that first Wednesday. That was shockingly not far off from the $10 million Wednesday in November 1999, of Warner Bros.’ Pokémon: The First Movie. That was an early “Egad, the world I know is no more!” moment, even if Hollywood wasted 25 years before aggressively capitalizing on that cultural moment. Anyway, I quite liked Shrek 2, but, noting the sparse crowds and $9 million Thursday gross, I went into the mid-May, pre-holiday weekend thinking Shrek 2 might’ve bombed.

Fun fact: It would earn $28 million that Friday, then shatter the single-day gross record on Saturday with $44 million on the way to a $108 million Fri-Sun/$128 million Wed-Sun domestic launch. The mostly interested and casually curious had waited until the proper weekend to check out (or take their still-in-school kids to) the DreamWorks sequel. In the 22 years since, I’ve called that the somewhat false hope-generating Shrek 2 principle. Simply put, even a film that opens softer on Wednesday might still kick ass over the weekend if audiences who want to see it can just wait until Friday to do so. So, with the caveat that Universal’s Minions & Monsters isn’t “bombing,” it has earned $14.23 million on Wednesday (with no previews) and $10.8 million (-24%) on Thursday, suggesting a (roughly) lower-than-hoped $65 million holiday launch or another Shrek 2 circumstance.