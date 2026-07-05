Well, the good news is that Universal’s Minions & Monsters spent another July 4 holiday, as was the case for this franchise in 2013, 2017, 2022 and 2024, reigning as the top movie of the weekend. And to be fair, 2010’s Despicable Me and 2015’s Minions opened after the Independence Day holiday frame. The bad news is that the picture only opened with $36.4 million in North America over the Fri-Sun frame amid a mere $61.44 million Wed-Sun launch. That’s not nothing, as it’s more than (for example) Supergirl’s $58 million ten-day domestic total. It’s also a day away from passing Masters of the Universe’s $63 million 31-day domestic cume. Both cost double this film’s $85 million budget. However, to paraphrase the unofficial 2026 “song of the summer,” Illumination’s flagship franchise has got real big expectations.

Despite comparatively sky-high reviews (91% and 6.9/10) for an Illumination film, even if that’s partially about critics gravitating toward its early-1920s “hooray for Hollywood” sentiment, this third Minions prequel opened well below any of the franchise’s prior sequels, prequels and follow-ups. Sans inflation, Despicable Me opened with a $56 million post-holiday Fri-Sun debut. In comparison, the sequels nabbed a $143 million Wed-Sun opening in 2013, a $99 million Fri-Tues launch in 2017 and a $122 million Wed-Sun debut in 2024. Minions opened with $115 million after the holiday in 2015, while 2022’s The Rise of Gu opened with $122 million over its Fri-Mon holiday haul. This time, Minions & Monsters barely cracked $60 million over its five-day holiday opening, marking a 39% decline from Despicable Me 3 and 50% below Minions 2 and Despicable Me 4.

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