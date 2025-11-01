As discussed yesterday, in a healthy theatrical ecosystem, it would be mere trivia that Hollywood barely bothered to offer up any “new” movies on this “Halloween falls on a Friday” weekend. However, the last time Halloween fell on a Friday —well, not counting 2020 —was in 2014. Back then, a movie like Nightcrawler (my pick for ‘best movie of the year,’ natch) might be expected to open with $10 million, with the top seven films all earning between $7 million and $11 million domestically. For example, John Wick earned $8 million (-44%) in its second frame. That weekend totaled $74 million, compared to this year’s $45 million Halloween weekend.

Last October was the lowest-grossing overall October, sans 2020, since 1997. With inflation, it’s the lowest October since, well, when did From the Earth to the Moon open? Among in-month newbies, the $303 million total marked the worst since 1991’s $234 million. Heck, it was even below 1989’s Look Who’s Talking-enhanced $331 million. In a prior generation, films like Regretting You, Good Fortune and Deliver Me From Nowhere are the kind of “just a movie” movies that would have been considered safe mid-level releases amid the tentpoles. However, the key culprit remains the biggies —Lionsgate’s Michael, Warner Bros.’ Mortal Kombat II, and Lionsgate’s Saw IX —that didn’t open in October.

