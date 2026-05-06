Mortal Kombat II (2026)

- 116 minutes

- rated R (for… take a wild guess)

- Directed by Simon McQuoid

- Written by Jeremy Slater

- Mortal Kombat created by Ed Boon and John Tobias

- Produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and Simon McQuoid

- Production Companies: New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster, Broken Road Productions and Fireside Films

- Starring Adeline Rudolph, Karl Urban, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano, Joe Taslim, Hiroyuki Sanada, Martyn Ford, Desmon Chiam, Ana Thu Nguyen, Max Huang, CJ Bloomfeld, and Sophia Xu

- Cinematography by Stephen F. Windon

- Edited by Stuart Levy

- Music by Benjamin Wallfisch

- Opening the week of May 8 via Warner Bros.

First, the terrible and tragic news. No friendships + no babalities = no forgiveness. I am only half-joking, as the lack of some of the game franchise’s more ridiculous elements is not wholly unrelated in terms of what works and what doesn’t about this action-fantasy follow-up. Following a Mortal Kombat reboot that spent its 110-minute runtime setting up a high-stakes interdimensional martial-arts tournament that never actually arrived, Mortal Kombat II offers its fair share of, well, mortal konbat.

Bemusingly, this sequel’s very existence makes it an exception in terms of not spending your whole first movie as a prologue for the sequel that will likely never exist. Unlike, among others, FANT4STIC, Jem and the Holograms, or Ridley Scott’s Robin Hood, Mortal Kombat II actually exists to cash the check that its predecessor merely wrote. Next, you’ll tell me that Legendary and Paramount’s Street Fighter has multiple sequences of characters… fighting… in the street!