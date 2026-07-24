In tonight’s “trying to finish this by 9:15 p.m.” newsletter…

Motor City is a clever gimmick stretched too far. (review/free)

The Odyssey passes $400 million

Robert Pattinson’s Primetime catches a prime awards season release date.

Resident Evil trailer > Clayface trailer.

Review: Muted Motor City (2026) stalls in neutral

Motor City, a 70s-set crime thriller about a man framed and imprisoned after falling for a gangster’s girlfriend, only to escape and rescue his imperiled fiancée, is (by default) among this weekend’s biggest new wide-ish releases. It’ll open alongside Nicolas Winding Refn’s Her Private Hell (catching up with that one on Friday) and Pinocchio: Unstrung, which is going at least semi-wide. Luke Y. Thompson liked it, and the trailer played (in one of AMC Thousand Oaks’ two very large non-PLF auditoriums) surprisingly big and polished.

One more digression: I don’t begrudge Paramount sending Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender to Paramount+, since spending feature animation money on a 20-year-later sequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender was never a good idea. However, movies released in theaters play far better on SVOD than streaming-only features, and this comparatively barren weekend would have been ideal for rolling the dice. Instead, it will debut this weekend in just two theaters, the AMC Burbank 6 and the AMC Empire 25, for an awards-qualifying run. Anyway, Motor City is also an unquestionably polished star+concept movie-movie.

It’s handsomely staged and proficiently crafted, suggesting most of the reported $30 million budget went into the production. The RLJE Films wing of IFC picked up domestic distribution for around $4 million after its buzzy Venice and TIFF premieres. The buzz stems from its hook. The 105-minute revenge melodrama plays out almost entirely through music and sound effects, with the cast (Alan Ritchson, Shailene Woodley, and Ben Foster, among others) uttering maybe half a dozen lines. However, the thing that makes it unique is also what hampers its impact.

It’s bemusing that we’ve got another quasi-silent movie about a righteous dude seeking violent retribution 2.5 years after John Woo’s Silent Night. I didn’t much care for that one, as A) it held most of its Woo-style action until the final minutes and B) it was retrograde in terms of its “white guy slaughters brown baddies to avenge his murdered son” narrative. A good movie can overcome icky politics, but the Lionsgate-distributed, Joel Kinnaman vehicle was not the second coming of Hard Boiled or Red Cliff.

Alan Ritchson makes for a more striking, if conventionally built, avenging devil, and the film pits his blue-collar anti-hero against mostly white (or comparatively white-coded) gangsters (personified by Ben Foster) and corrupt cops (among them Pablo Schreiber). Woodley, who back in the days of Divergent and The Fault in Our Stars, I thought was going to be a movie star, does what she can as the damsel-in-distress/prize to be won. It’s hard to deepen such a stock character in a film where you have almost no audible dialogue.

Honestly, the issue with the film isn’t the lack of dialogue or even the two-dimensional (if that) characters. That’s almost a buy-in for such a picture, and it’s clear that Motor City is experimental cinema in the way it exists as a feature-length compilation of music videos. I cannot even imagine what the music rights cost, which makes the film’s “looks and feels like a real movie” value all the more impressive. No, the real issue, at least in terms of viewing it as a narrative motion picture, is the pacing.

To say there is a large amount of slow motion is perhaps the understatement of the year. The above scene, showcasing the protagonist’s wrongful arrest, is both artistically impressive and slowed down to the point of near-absurdity. There are a slew of scenes that play out at essentially 1/3 speed, meaning that there’s not a ton of storytelling in the 1.75-hour feature and that suspense and tension are nowhere to be found. That’s especially true since yet another needless media res partially spoils the film’s finale.

After the setup, it’s a waiting game amid spurts of harsh violence (against good guys and bad guys by both “good guys” and “bad guys”) before the action finale. That’s not to say there are not twists and/or slightly unexpected developments. Still, there is obviously a limitation in terms of narrative complication when excluding dialogue from a movie like this. Ironically, the muted presentation makes this a movie that demands full and consistent attention. If you sneeze, use the bathroom or check that text at the wrong moment, that’s your problem.

Motor City, noting the obvious onscreen and offscreen talent, is more of a curiosity than an engrossing movie. Ritchson can play this kind of role in his sleep, and perhaps it’s to his credit that he doesn’t. Foster oozes conventional bad guy scuzziness without the benefit of evil monologues or verbal threats. As a glorified film school experiment, it’s intriguing enough, and I’ll admit that I’d love to see some making-of footage or listen to a commentary. However, all things being equal, it’s more curious than engrossing.

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