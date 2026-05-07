The Sheep Detectives

-2026/109 minutes/rated PG/$75 million

- Directed by Kyle Balda

- Written by Craig Mazin

- Based on Three Bags Full by Leonie Swann

- Producers: Lindsay Doran, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner

- Cinematography by George Steel

- Editors: Martin Walsh, Paul Machliss, Al LeVine

- Music by Christophe Beck

- Starring Hugh Jackman, Nicholas Braun, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Molly Gordon, Nicholas Galitzine, Chris O’Dowd, Regina Hall, Patrick Stewart, Hong Chau, Emma Thompson, Bella Ramsey and Brett Goldstein

- Production Companies: Working Title Films, Three Strange Angels, Lord Miller Productions

- Opening theatrically via Amazon MGM (domestically) and Sony (overseas), the week of May 8

The Sheep Detectives is nothing short of a miracle. Directed by Kyle Balda and penned by Craig Mazin, this adaptation of Leonie Swann’s Three Bags Full challenges itself to make the best possible movie from its potentially ridiculous high-concept hook. Yes, it’s about a flock of talking sheep who take it upon themselves to catch a killer when their beloved shepherd (a game Hugh Jackman) dies under mysterious circumstances. This could have easily been filled with mediocre sheep puns, cartoonishly implausible hijinks, pop culture references and eye-rolling needle drops. Instead, well, it’s not quite a documentary. For one thing, Werner Herzog is nowhere to be found. Nonetheless, The Sheep Detectives offers a compelling mystery alongside surprisingly nuanced melodrama, amid a cast of comedically colorful yet authentically sketched small-town characters, with not a little heartbreaking existentialism thrown in for good measure. It’s the best kind of family movie: one aimed not at indifferent adults but smart kids.