In a “calm before the storm” frame, with summer starting early thanks to Lionsgate and Universal’s Michael dropping on April 24, it’s not really that big of a deal that this weekend will be down around 39% from the same weekend in 2025. This frame last year was Easter weekend, led by Sinners’ $48 million opening and A Minecraft Movie’s $40 million third weekend. However, apples and oranges perhaps, this pre-summer frame saw Warner Bros. offering theaters… uh… Lee Cronin’s The Mummy. Sure enough, to the extent that audiences were saying “Here We Go Again!” it was less of an excited declaration than a dismissive eyeroll. With mixed-negative reviews (45% and 5.6/10 on Rotten Tomatoes) and a fine-for-horror C+ CinemaScore grade, to paraphrase another studio’s underperforming (but not remotely unsuccessful) brand revival that debuted seven Aprils ago, sometimes original is better.

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