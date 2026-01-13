'Mummy' Mia!! (Here We Go Again?)
The first trailer for 'Lee Cronin's The Mummy' is surprisingly potent and creepy, suggesting Blumhouse and Atomic Monster know they must release new(ish) horror hits that work in spite of the IP
A chilling, challenging Conjuring conundrum…!
I wasn’t thrilled about how Blumhouse’s reported $1 billion-plus year for 2025 included the $495 million-grossing The Conjuring: Last Rites. Yes, the studio merged with Atomic Monster and thus is now under a shared umbrella. However, and I admit I may be the only one who cares, but that’s 49.5% of a $998 million global box office total from a film whose popularity was partially (mainly?) driven by a franchise that began and thrived sans any Blumhouse involvement.
It’s not quite the same as Disney profiting from the past-tense success and established branded popularity of Deadpool & Wolverine or the Avatar movies. Jason Blum and James Wan are long-time work friends who chose to more explicitly combine their respective empires. That said, I am confident that Jason Blum and friends don’t think that the successes of Conjuring 4 and The Monkey (which was, all due respect, sold entirely as Neon’s next popcorn-flying fun horror romp from the guy who directed Longlegs) can paper over the post-M3GAN struggles with non-sequel/non-IP theatrical releases. And I’m the weirdo who liked Imaginary!
Anyway, I bring this up because the first teaser for Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is… kinda terrific? Yes, just calling this New Line/Blumhouse/Atomic Robot revival The Mummy might confuse its existence alongside both Universal’s 1999-2008 Brendan Fraser-led blockbuster franchise (which may be getting a legacy sequel) and the Tom Cruise-starring cinematic universe-destroying relaunch. Even with $425 million worldwide on a $125 million budget, miserable reviews and a poor buzz killed the Dark Universe’s promised new world of gods and monsters dead in its crib before Charles Dance’s promised games could even begin to begin.