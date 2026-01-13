A chilling, challenging Conjuring conundrum…!

I wasn’t thrilled about how Blumhouse’s reported $1 billion-plus year for 2025 included the $495 million-grossing The Conjuring: Last Rites. Yes, the studio merged with Atomic Monster and thus is now under a shared umbrella. However, and I admit I may be the only one who cares, but that’s 49.5% of a $998 million global box office total from a film whose popularity was partially (mainly?) driven by a franchise that began and thrived sans any Blumhouse involvement.

It’s not quite the same as Disney profiting from the past-tense success and established branded popularity of Deadpool & Wolverine or the Avatar movies. Jason Blum and James Wan are long-time work friends who chose to more explicitly combine their respective empires. That said, I am confident that Jason Blum and friends don’t think that the successes of Conjuring 4 and The Monkey (which was, all due respect, sold entirely as Neon’s next popcorn-flying fun horror romp from the guy who directed Longlegs) can paper over the post-M3GAN struggles with non-sequel/non-IP theatrical releases. And I’m the weirdo who liked Imaginary!

Anyway, I bring this up because the first teaser for Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is… kinda terrific? Yes, just calling this New Line/Blumhouse/Atomic Robot revival The Mummy might confuse its existence alongside both Universal’s 1999-2008 Brendan Fraser-led blockbuster franchise (which may be getting a legacy sequel) and the Tom Cruise-starring cinematic universe-destroying relaunch. Even with $425 million worldwide on a $125 million budget, miserable reviews and a poor buzz killed the Dark Universe’s promised new world of gods and monsters dead in its crib before Charles Dance’s promised games could even begin to begin.

