The notion of Netflix attempting to buy Warner Bros. (just the studio, not the cable channels) at this exact moment makes grimly perfect sense. Yes, it’s mere speculation and gossip at this juncture, but why not? After all, having essentially won the streaming war, Netflix (understandably) sees its biggest competition (at least in terms of movies) not as other streaming platforms or even YouTube, but rather theater chains. WB has become a comparative titan of the theatrical experience, scoring aspirational success with non-franchises (Sinners), new-to-cinema IP (A Minecraft Movie), and old-made-new franchises (Superman). As such, buying the studio mostly to take it off the board as a theatrical contender would frankly fit the company’s recent strategy.

This is all media chatter, presumably pushed by those who stand to benefit financially. I’ve long argued that the streaming giant views movie theaters as an existential threat, or a significant obstacle to becoming the “everything, everywhere, all at once” choice for mainstream professionally filmed entertainment. In pursuit of that goal, Netflix has a habit of making (feature film-specific) moves that are less about boosting its own fortunes and more about undercutting theatrical releases. Yes, this is amoral, macro-sized, cutthroat capitalism. No, these giant corporations (none of whom have been on their best behavior of late) do not love you back. That said, buying WB to at least partially bury it would be par for the course.