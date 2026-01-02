Avatar: Fire and Ash earned another $15.7 million on New Year’s Day, jumping 94% from its $8.1 million Wednesday gross and -35% from Christmas Day. That brings its domestic total to $266 million and, after another $52.9 million global gross, $935 million worldwide. It *might* reach $1 billion by tonight, but no shame if it takes until Saturday morning. Domestically, it’s running 26% behind Avatar: The Way of Water ($358 million by day 14), despite a 34% smaller opening weekend. Moreover, James Cameron’s third Pandora epic is still leggier (3 x $89 million) than its predecessor (2.67 x $134 million). Offhand, an entirely reasonable 33% would give Fire and Ash a $43 million third-weekend gross and a $308 million 17-day total (and a concurrent $1.1 billion global cume).

For reference, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King dropped 44% in its third weekend in 2003, while Tomorrow Never Dies dropped 33% in weekend three in 1997. And sure, Fire and Ash could drop “like an Avatar movie” (+6% for Way of Water with New Year’s Day on Sunday and -10% for Avatar in 2009), but we’ll see. It won’t have Stranger Things nipping at its heels, but more on that momentarily. Meanwhile, Zootopia 2 continues to play the “can’t stop, won’t stop” game. The Disney toon sequel earned $6.7 million (+46% from Wednesday and +29% from Christmas Day) for a $344.6 million domestic total, thus (sans inflation) passing Zootopia’s $341 million lifetime domestic run. Also rallying, on a different scale, was Lionsgate’s The Housemaid.

The Amanda Seyfried/Sydney Sweeney psychological/erotic thriller earned $4.6 million with a 113% jump from New Year’s Eve and a rousing 32% upswing from Christmas. That was the best Christmas-to-New Year’s jump for anything remotely wide, all due respect to Neon’s It Was Just an Accident (+72% from Christmas in 15 theaters). With $60.9 million, it’s about to pass Now You See Me: Now You Don’t ($62 million) as Lionsgate’s biggest domestic earner since The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes ($137 million) in late 2023. Marty Supreme earned another $4.45 million, jumping 83% from yesterday but falling an understandable 53% from its $9.5 million Christmas Day debut. I’ll be curious as to how A24’s $60 million Oscar biggie fares compared to Lionsgate’s $35 million female-skewing melodrama.

Sony’s Anaconda earned $4 million (+86%/-55%) for a $36 million total, while Paramount’s The Search For SquarePants earned $3.11 million (+57%/-3%) for a $49.5 million cume. Angel Studios’ David earned $3.51 million (+46%/-23%) on Wednesday for a $62.1 million cume. It’s now above The King of Kings ($60 million in April 2025) as the faith-based studio’s second-biggest domestic earner. Finally, for now, Focus Features’ Song Sung Blue earned $2.22 million (+4%/-50%) on New Year’s Day for a still-good-enough $19.1 million domestic cume as it heads into its second weekend. But the real “top earning” movie on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day was Netflix’s Stranger Things series finale, which grossed $0.00 at the domestic box office but generated around $25 million (60% for AMC) in concession sales.

Leave a comment

Message Scott Mendelson

Despite no actual box office revenue reported or received, the series finale of Netflix’s Stranger Things was essentially the “most attended” flick over the last two days, above Avatar: Fire and Ash’s $24.5 million Wed-Thurs gross. However, the streamer didn’t actually collect any ticket sale revenue. Instead, those of us who “bought a ticket” each received around $20 in concession credit. So basically every dime of that went to the theaters. Whether it was intended as an olive branch to the multiplex chains as Netflix tries to curry favor amid its pursuit of Warner Bros, or whether it was a way to avoid any questions/concerns/potential litigation about performance-based bonuses owed to the various actors and filmmakers, it was a pretty big win/win for consumers, theaters and the streamer.

Netflix’s offering the two-hour television episode in a nationwide theatrical release for around 24 hours, concurrently with its streaming debut, is little more than using theatrical as a marketing tool. I don’t think even this kind of robust response will be Ted Sarandos’ proverbial “come to Jesus” moment regarding embracing conventional (ideally closer to 45 days than 17 days) theatrical windows for Netflix original films, or (if it comes to pass) Warner Bros. features. But it should be. The 120-minute television show looked, sounded and played flat-out spectacular. For the record, our January 31 at 5:30 p.m. showing was in auditorium 14, one of that multiplex’s two genuinely massive non-PLF auditoriums. While I felt little heartbreak, the *non-PLF* laser projection did, to paraphrase Nicole Kidman, make the movie better.