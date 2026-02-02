Well, the second preview for Lionsgate and Universal’s over/under $150 million Michael, still slated as the unofficial summer kick-off flick for 2026, doesn’t beat around the bush. The announcement teaser, which dropped on November 6 last year and nabbed a record (for a music biopic) 116 million online views in the first 24 hours, was merely a proclamation that the twice-delayed and oft-promised King of Pop biopic was still on its way to theaters and that it would, in terms of big-screen razzle-dazzle and presumed commercial success, be worth the wait. However, it didn’t really feature the film’s lead actor, Jaafar Jackson, as the title character.

It was the kind of teaser, technically intended for folks sitting in a theater before Now You See Me: Now You Don’t and/or Wicked For Good, who were otherwise mostly unaware of the film’s existence. But now the world is aware that, yes, there’s a big-budget Michael Jackson flick, produced by Graham King (Bohemian Rhapsody) and directed by Antoine Fuqua (The Equalizer, Tears of the Sun, Shooter, etc.), moonwalking into theaters on April 24. This trailer has to actually sell the movie to general audiences. In video game terms, the teaser was mainly high-gloss cutscenes. Yet even this one remains coy about offering “footage of actual gameplay.”

Leave a comment