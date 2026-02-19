I was going to tell viewers of this latest Mummy marketing piece to loudly sneeze (or hit fast-forward) from around 1:46 to 1:55 of this 2:27 pitch. Unfortunately, WB (along with IGN, AMC Theaters, and most other mainstream YouTube movie channels) used the “offending” image as the video’s thumbnail. I guess it’s a moot point.

A brief interlude, as Warner Bros. Wuthering Heights earned $2.4 million on Wednesday (-31% from a $3.4 million Tuesday gross) for a $43.4 million six-day domestic cume. Noting that the Margot Robbie/Jacob Elordi romantic melodrama earned $37.5 million domestically and $51 million overseas over its holiday weekend, a similar domestic/overseas split would put the $85 million picture just past $102 million worldwide. That’s a conversation for another post (including why Wuthering Heights is getting so much “Is it a hit?” handwringing while the $90 million Crime 101 is skating by with nary a whisper amid its $28 million worldwide launch), but I figured the update was worth a mention.

Nonetheless, aside from that somewhat spoiler-y and comparatively less-than-stellar FX-specific reveal, slightly reminiscent of the (convincing in context) Pale Lady from Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, this second trailer gets the job done. Sight unseen, I’ll even presume that this April 17 release is closer in quality to (among recent Blum x Wan: The New Studio flicks) M3GAN than Night Swim. Okay, so Bryce McGuire’s early 2024 chiller would have doubled its (fine on a $15 million budget) $55 million global gross had it been titled Death Pool: The Pool That Drowns, but I digress.

Anyway, the trailers are doing the work of A) looking pretty cool and creepy on their own merits and B) differentiating this new film from both Universal’s Brendan Fraser-starring (as of May 19, 2028) quadrilogy and Tom Cruise’s one-and-done Dark Universe non-starter. It’s not that lazy to argue that the footage from this Lee Cronin-directed revival is offering a certain Evil Dead: Rise sensibility, and nor is it a criticism. I didn’t love Fede Álvarez’s Alien Romulus. However, A) plenty of my colleagues did, B) it grossed $350 million worldwide and C) doing “Don’t Breathe… in space!” was a smart idea.

While this Jack Reynor and Laia Costa-starring flick isn’t outright aping Alvarez’s 2013 Evil Dead remake or Cronin’s (initially intended for HBO Max) 2023 follow-up, there’s a certain grimy body-horror grotesqueness here that fits the bill. However, WB and New Line are pitching with the Weapons playbook.

