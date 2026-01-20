It’s been a while since any press release made me do this kind of double-take. But Laika’s long-promised Wildwood is finally getting a concrete domestic theatrical release, with the Travis Knight-directed toon set to open nationwide on October 23, 2026. That will put it alongside M. Night Shyamalan and Nicholas Sparks’ Remain, courtesy of Warner Bros. and (currently) just one week before Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Messy Bottom. Beyond this long-awaited Laika toon – its first since Missing Link in early 2019 – is arriving in theaters (with FilmNation handling overseas distribution pre-sales), the real spit-take tidbit, a potentially positive one, is that Fathom Entertainment will be acting as the domestic distributor.

At least for now, we should expect a conventional ‘2,500-3,500 theaters, with all the expected promotional fixings’ domestic multiplex release. Is Fathom Entertainment, best known for somewhat targeted releases of past-tense theatrical favorites (like this week’s $9 million-grossing 25th anniversary reissue of The Lord of the Rings) or demographically-specific event flicks (like 3 From Hell or The Chosen), getting into the full-throated domestic distribution game? That seems to be the idea, and theaters could certainly use Fathom playing major-league ball right alongside (among others) BlackBear, Amazon MGM Studios and Row-K Entertainment in the (relatively speaking) rookie leagues. That said, even if this is a special case (or test run), Fathom releasing Wildwood makes sense for two reasons.

