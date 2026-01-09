“A DEVILISH AND DYNAMIC ADAPTATION…

Tessa Thompson is fantastic.”

- LOS ANGELES TIMES

From writer/director Nia DaCosta comes a provocative, modern reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play. Hedda (Tessa Thompson) finds herself torn between the lingering ache of a past love and the quiet suffocation of her present life. Over the course of one charged night, long-repressed desires and hidden tensions erupt—pulling her and everyone around her into a spiral of manipulation, passion, and betrayal. — LEARN MORE

