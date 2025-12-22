My key thought, only half-joking, when watching the IMAX tease for The Odyssey on Thursday, is “How did so many men fit into that tiny horse?” I am curious as to how the sequence in question, with its more (from what we’ve seen) muted colors and comparative realism will compare to the same set piece played out (in R-rated splendor) amid the climax of Wolfgang Petersen’s underrated (and stupidly successful… $496 million in 2004) Troy, but A) that will likely be a nitpick or cause for joshing mockery rather than actual criticism and B) it’ll be the start of, rather than the finale of, this respective adaptation of Homer’s other most famous Greek epic. Besides, I tend to prefer the Nolan prologues in the movies far more than as standalone trailers.

However, the notion that Avatar: Fire and Ash only opened as well as it did because Chris Nolan “generously” attached a trailer for The Odyssey (alongside a brief sequence for the IMAX showings) is an unusual bit of perpetually online/Internet-pilled lunacy. Nolan films have been using this specific marketing strategy (an announcement teaser a year out, a full trailer and an IMAX-specific prologue for the big December tentpole, and then presumably another trailer for the first big summer kick-off flick) since The Dark Knight in December 2007. No, I Am Legend wasn’t a sky-high opener ($77 million, still among the biggest debuts ever for a “just a star vehicle” movie) any more than Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol needed help from the Dark Knight Rises teaser and concurrent IMAX-only prologue in late 2011.