Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

2025/112 minutes/rated PG-13

Opening the week of November 14 courtesy of Lionsgate

If the first two Now You See Me films were overly convoluted to their respective detriment, this latest chapter almost has to invent complications and conundrums to make its comparatively streamlined A-to-B-to-C plot seem more clever or more sleight-of-hand twisty than it actually is. To its credit, this really is a more “team on a mission” type caper, with our seemingly retired Horsemen being seemingly recruited by “The Eye” to swipe an enormous diamond from the head of a global crime syndicate. Whether this third installment, now helmed by Zombieland and Venom director Ruben Fleischer, is “better” than its wonky but diverting predecessors, I had a better time with it. Maybe I’ve gotten soft in my old age, or perhaps I’m outright nostalgic for when a movie like Now You See Me overperforming on the strength of its ensemble cast, clever concept and gee-whiz showmanship was a pleasant surprise rather than a miracle.

Taking place several years after Now You See Me 2, the Horsemen have long since gone their separate ways. As they explain early on, one of their overseas capers went bad, resulting in a name-dropped supporting character ending up in a Russian prison. In their absence, a trio of young and idealistic “fans” (Justice Smith, Ariana Greenblatt and Dominic Sessa) has taken to impersonating the quartet, which you’d think would be an issue for the since-retired and comparatively “legit” vigilantes…? Anyway, the setup is of little consequence beyond allowing some younger faces into the proverbial clubhouse while giving Eisenberg plenty of “Egad, I’m surrounded by idiots!” amusement. As always, Eisenberg does his overly prickly, holier-than-thou routine almost too well, which adds a slight edge to the otherwise routine (but not “political”) intergenerational interactions. Anyway, “The Eye” comes a-calling, so Danny “Atlas” and his newbies go globe-trotting to steal a diamond and expose a supervillain.

Lionsgate

Considering the ensemble – three newbies, the four Horsemen (Isla Fisher, Dave Franco and Woody Harrelson don’t stay MIA for long), Rosamund Pike’s baddie (a former “Bond Girl” relishing the chance to play a prototypical 007 villain) and a few minor “surprises” – it’s almost magical that the cast members don’t find themselves fighting for screen time. In that sense, the screenplay, courtesy of Michael Lesslie, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Seth Grahame-Smith – with story credit for Lesslie and Eric Warren Singer – is a modest triumph in plotting and priorities. All parties understand that the appeal is less about the plot, character arcs or reveals. It’s about watching this stupidly good-looking and charismatic cast pal around in a “fight the power with card tricks and rabbit pulls” sandbox. The best scene is a second-act digression where everyone entertains/impresses each other in a literal (and dazzling) magic castle through “Okay, well top this!” tricks and illusions.

The newbies acquit themselves well enough in the established proceedings. This is a happy medium in the “promising or established young actors join a franchise” model. Simply put, they still get to play actual human beings rather than fantastical superheroes. Smith, perhaps my favorite actor from his respective generation, has been hopping from franchise flicks to less fantastical fare for a decade, so this is about whether he gets to stretch any “new” acting muscles. Ditto Greenblatt, while The Holdovers breakout Sessa has fun essentially (but not *literally*) playing a junior version of Atlas. This is all an acting treat, especially when the script isn’t forcing them to check off the boxes in terms of “Gosh gang, don’t give up, don’t you want to really make a difference?!” Mad Libs storytelling. Like its predecessors, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t concerns smart-and-sexy folks showing how clever they are amid an earthshakingly stupid movie.

Lionsgate

However, thanks – again – to the game cast and just enough thoughtful dialogue and interaction to make it stick, it’s a silly good time. As this is a relative legacy sequel, it’s even goofier watching folks – including the rich-and-evil who seemingly showed up to pal support the villain(s) – cheer, applaud and otherwise thrill to a decade-old act that briefly stole some money from powerful ner-do-wells. I’ve now accepted, as a feature rather than a bug, that these films take place in the same parallel dimension, in terms of laws, rules and cultural mores, as Jem and the Holograms. That includes the unintentional hilarity of our heroes outsmarting astonishingly stupid and (mostly) unarmed security personnel who chase them while (metaphorically) shouting – to quote my favorite Robin Williams joke – “Stop, or I’ll say stop again!” Oh, and Hell or High Water taught us that you cannot keep the money given to you during a magical heist.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is, by default, even more of a “They don’t make movies like this anymore!” relic than its predecessors. That includes, by the by, good-versus-evil tales pitting an inclusive ensemble of anti-corruption underdogs against white supremacist Nazis sans any assumption that such storytelling should be courageous, controversial or political. As such, I’m even more willing to A) forgive what feels like a desperate “IP for IP’s sake” attempt at franchise (re)building and B) further indulge in its unique-unto-itself “sexy magicians who steal stuff from bad guys” entertainment value. Whether the allegedly in-development sequel actually comes to fruition, the highest compliment I could pay this third entry is that I would welcome that fourth movie. Making me genuinely care about a franchise that I had previously treated with, at best, a respectful shrug might qualify as Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’s greatest magic trick of all.