The month of June reached $1.064 billion in North America, ranking as (sans inflation, obviously) the top-earning sixth month for a given year since 2019’s $1.149 billion total. Heck, again sans inflation, it ranks as the ninth-largest June total, with $219 million separating this June from the record-holding $1.283 billion from the still-record-high summer season of 2013. Not to be a schmuck about it, but a He-Man reboot and a Supergirl reboot that didn’t both entirely crap the bed and merely doubled their respective $63 million and $44 million in-month totals would’ve put the month over 2019 for fourth place overall.

However, without discounting the unmitigated juggernaut that is Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5 ($319 million by June 30 from a $160 million debut), last month, and the summer season ($2.18 billion thus far) were saved by Obsession’s incredible legs and Backrooms’ sky-high debut. What might the previous month’s box office have looked like had theaters been forced to subsist on conventional tentpoles with programmers that only performed about as well as stereotypically hoped? Spoiler, I suppose, but the overindexing strength shown by a handful of expectedly small movies from small(er) studios had to make up the difference from a slew of underwhelming tentpoles.

Leave a comment