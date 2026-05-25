To paraphrase everyone’s favorite scene in A Marriage Story, every day I wake up, and Obsession’s second-weekend hold is even better than previously estimated. Focus Features and Blumhouse’s sleeper smash earned $23.9 million over its second Fri-Sun frame, jumping 38.9% from last weekend’s $17.2 million domestic debut. That’s the 33rd smallest drop/biggest jump for any movie to have opened on at least 600 screens. Among films opening in at least 2,000 theaters, it’s in 13th place. Among 2,500-plus screen releases, Curry Barker’s chiller debuted in 2,616 theaters and expanded over the holiday to 2,655 multiplexes; the film ranks ninth. Yes, it held better than the likes of Titanic, The Ring, Mother’s Day, Sound of Freedom and, yes, the 1986 rerelease of Song of the South. Zip-A-Dee… (removes sunglasses) Doo-Dah, motherfucker. (cue explosion)