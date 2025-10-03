The 2025 domestic box office stands at $6.47 billion, a 3.5% increase above this point in 2024 and 8.6% below 2023. As noted here and there, 2023 may prove to be a unicorn of a year in terms of COVID-era box office, but let’s see how next year’s slate performs before we crown the year of #Barbenheimer (and… uh… a dual labor strike) as an exception to the rule. In more positive developments, the “in-year” newbies have thus far earned $5.7 billion, down a “margin of error” of 0.3% from this point at the start of October 2024.

Last month ranked ninth (sans inflation) for all cumulative “month nine” grosses, although the in-month newbies ranked fifteenth. To be fair, last September (book-ended by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and The Wild Robot) ranked fourth in that regard. My late-August pessimism about the “Weapons to Wicked” slate hasn’t entirely been validated. That might only be because last month kicked off with two bonkers-bananas openers with Conjuring: Last Rites ($80 million opening/$161 million thus far) and Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle ($70 million/$119 million thus far).

However, even a Taylor Swift: Life of a Showgirl theatrical event that plays 1/3 as well as The ERAS Tour will make up not a little of what was expected from Lionsgate’s Michael. Speaking of which, the first shows for that top-secret flick have already begun, so folks should be putting on their Silver Shamrock masks right about… now. Anyway, there’s a comparative deluge of movies dropping in the next four weekends. Let’s take a gander, both in terms of individual success stories and broader trends. Yes, there are eleven questions, but… don’t fret… not all of them get their own full “200-300 word” section.