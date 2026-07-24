The Odyssey earned another $17.5 million on Thursday, dropping just 2.7% from its $18 million Wednesday gross. That gives it a $199 million seven-day domestic total as it enters weekend two with (presuming a continued 47% domestic/53% overseas split) around $425 million globally. It’ll also enter its second frame with zero major new releases this weekend. That’s partially because Hollywood makes far fewer movies like (random examples of counterprogramming that kicked box office ass opening on the second weekend of a super-duper tentpole) Unfaithful, Step Brothers and/or The Great Gatsby for theatres.

Anyway, it can be hoped or even assumed that the Chris Nolan epic will drop closer to 40% than 50% in weekend two. Just in case fortune smiles, if Univeral and Syncopy’s blockbuster drops on par with Inside Out 2 (-34% from a $154 million debut) or Inception (-32% from a $62 million opening), it’ll earn about as much on weekend two as the likes of The Devil Wears Prada 2, Project Hail Mary, Twisters, Godzilla x Kong, Dune Part Two and Nolan’s own Oppenheimer grossed on their respective $77-$82 million first weekends.

The PLF-friendly tentpole nabbed the sixth biggest Thursday for a film that A) isn’t on day one (think Revenge of the Sith’s $50 million opening day) or day two (think holiday debuts for the likes of Spider-Man 2 and Moana 2) of its actual opening weekend and B) isn’t part of the December-to-New Year’s holiday blitz period (think The Force Awakens and Avatar: Fire and Ash). Within those parameters, only five such releases (Inside Out 2, Jurassic World, Deadpool & Wolverine, Barbie and Avengers: Endgame) earned more over the first four weekdays.

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