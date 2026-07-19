Tune it out, turn it on.

With $124.5 million in North America, The Odyssey has banked the fourth-biggest domestic opening weekend ever, sans inflation, for an R-rated movie. It ranks only below the three Deadpool movies and just above the $123 million launch of 2017’s It Chapter One. It’s the eighth biggest Fri-Sun domestic debut ever for Universal, behind only the two (opened on a Wednesday) Super Mario Bros. toons, Wicked For Good, Furious 7 and the first three Jurassic World movies. It’s the tenth-biggest July opening ever, sans inflation.

Three of those ten openers are Chris Nolan movies, with The Odyssey joining his two Dark Knight sequels. And with $264 million globally, Universal and Syncopy’s $250 million action melodrama notched Nolan’s biggest global debut ever. It’ll open above even his Dark Knight sequels ($160 million domestic and $249 million worldwide in 2012 and $157 million/$198 million in 2008) and Oppenheimer ($81 million/$180 million in 2023). This, again, shows, for the 7,328th time, that online controversies do not directly correlate with or represent real-world consensus.

Simply put, online controversies and social media temper tantrums (no matter how disingenuous, ill-informed or, in some cases, comparatively righteous) won’t prevent audiences from showing up for a film they want to see. That was as true for Peter Rabbit, Bohemian Rhapsody and Captain Marvel in the late 2010s. It has remained true in the 2020s for Don’t Worry Darling, The Woman King, It Ends With Us, Michael and Scream 7. If audiences wanted to see Supergirl or Lightyear, they would have seen Supergirl or Lightyear.

Universal deserves credit for ignoring the SEO-friendly nonsense and just selling the film to those both online and offline who might be expected to show up. The studio that The Odyssey had all five elements of a viable non-franchise, adult-skewing theatrical breakout. It arrived in theaters with an all-star cast that appealed to multiple (and overlapping) demographics, a marquee director, rave reviews, an easy-to-explain elevator pitch (It’s… well… The Odyssey) and the promise of big-screen escapism and/or (if the movie is a downer) must-see-in-theaters spectacle.

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