As you wait for the movie to start…

- The Odyssey held even better than initially estimated

- A note on Hadestown: The Musical (yay!) and the other newbies (boo!)

- Obsession is the seventh-leggiest wide opener since 1990. And there aren’t that many early-to-mid-1980s blockbusters that can claim to have a larger multiplier. (paywalled)

- As Toy Story 5 tops $1 billion, with The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day waiting in the wings, this year could give us an annual record number of distributors each having at least one ten-digit grosser. (paywalled)

Share

“Bringing everything…!”

The Odyssey was even bigger in its second weekend than initially estimated. It earned $90 million (-27%) in North America. besting Wicked Part One’s 28% decline (amid a Wed-Sun Thanksgiving holiday frame) for the smallest second-weekend drop of any $100 million-plus opener. It has earned more in the first ten days of domestic release ($289.3 million) than any movie that opened with less than $125 million. Among $150 million openers, it’s only behind Top Gun: Maverick, which technically earned $126 million in the Fri-Sun portion of a $162 million Memorial Day weekend debut before earning another $90.3 million (-29%) in weekend two for a $295 million end-of-second weekend total.

That said, and this is a big “we’ll see,” if Universal and Syncopy’s tentpole can keep the Mon-Thurs drops under 25% from last week’s $75 million weekday gross, it’ll enter weekend two just above Top Gun: Maverick’s $345 million 14-day total. Regardless, it should be just over/under $300 million in North America as of tonight, with roughly, depending on the holds, of course, $325-$350 million by the end of week two. Even more impressively, Chris Nolan’s epic notched $137 million outside of North America, which was A) $12 million above initial estimates and B) just -3% from its international opening weekend. The picture has now earned $652 million worldwide.

Post-ten-day legs on par with (offhand) Wicked, Barbie and Inside Out 2 will give it an over/under $520 million domestic finish. Respectively, legs like The Dark Knight or Oppenheimer would mean $495 million or $545 million in North America. Inception more than doubled its ten-day total in late summer 2010, finishing with $293 million domestically. A comparative run would give The Odyssey a domestic finish of around $592 million. Worldwide is even more of a wildcard thanks to the film not dropping in Korea (where Inception topped $58 million), China (where Interstellar earned $122 million) and Japan (where Inception topped $41 million) until, respctively, August 6, August 14 and September 11.

Nonetheless, unless it plays like a Netflix original movie and drops dead after ten days, $1.1 billion is starting to look like the floor even sans much hyperbole. There’s plenty of math to suggest a global total closer to Furious 7 than to Fate of the Furious, but ask me again next weekend. In the meantime, it’s in a near-identical position as Spider-Man in May 2002, namely that it had earned so much money in the first two weeks that it barely mattered if Attack of the Clones managed to slow its roll. Star Wars Episode II did not, and nor will Spider-Man: Brand New Day be an Odyssey killer.

Leave a comment

A (comparative) blockbuster for Bleecker Street

Meanwhile, in other impressive weekend performances, Bleacker Street’s event cinema division, Crosswalk and LD Entertainment, saw its proshot presentation of Hadestown: The Musical open with $10.2 million in 1,949 theaters. That’s the top debut for a live theater presentation, besting Hamilton’s $10.1 million launch last September. Hamilton had been available on Disney+ for five years prior, but we’ve already heard rumblings of repeat viewership just this weekend. Anaïs Mitchell’s modern-day blend of ancient Greek myths about Orpheus and Eurydice, along with Hades and Persephone, was among the most popular Broadway shows of the mid-2010s, right alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda’s zeitgeist-defining mega-hit. Bleecker Street has extended the show’s previously five-day engagement indefinitely.

This marks Bleecker Street’s biggest opening weekend, nearly doubling the $5.7 million debut for Stray Kids: The Dominate Experience earlier this year. It is already above Hotel Mumbai ($9.6 million in 2019) to be the studio’s fourth-biggest earner. Time will tell if it passes — sans inflation — Megan Leavy ($13 million in 2017), Eye in the Sky ($19 million in 2016) and Logan Lucky ($27 million in 2017). And yes, dropping this the weekend after the opening of The Odyssey was cute, but the fact that it opened this high is about the play itself, as well as the always-encouraging notion of putting less conventional movies aimed at comparatively niche audiences.

IFC’s Alan Ritchson’s mostly dialogue-free Motor City grossed $1.7 million in 1,600 theaters. That was more than what NEON’s Nicolas Winding Refn-helmed Her Private Hell ($539k in 675 theaters), Pinochio Unstrung ($387k in 505 theaters) and Tiffany Haddish’s Haunted Heist ($303k in 373 theaters) combined. The handful of newbies contributed around $14 million, enough to push the weekend total past $145 million (-22% from this frame last year, when Fantastic Four opened with $118 million). The month-to-date total is now just over/under $900 million with five days left. The sheer size of Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s opening day could determine if July ends up closer to $1 billion or $1.1 billion.

Give a gift subscription