In Friday box office news not directly related to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey entered its fourth weekend in theaters by crossing $1 billion worldwide. And it earned another $8.82 million (-38%) on Friday, bringing its domestic cume to $438 million. We can expect a $30.5 million (-40%) fourth-weekend gross, a drop on par with Oppenheimer’s fourth weekend (-35%) with nearly double the raw weekend gross amid Spidey-sized competition. It’s not quite apples to apples, but this mid-August weekend in 2023 saw Barbie top again with $34 million (-35%) alongside the likes of TMNT: Mutant Mayhem, The Meg 2 and lone major newbie The Last Voyage of Demeter (starring, huh, Corey Hawkins) contributing to an all-in $112 million domestic weekend total.

Throw in the fact that now I have to share IMAX screens with Spider-Man 4, and I remain impressed. It’ll reach $460 million tomorrow, besting The Dark Knight Rises ($448 million in 2012) to become Chris Nolan’s second-biggest unadjusted domestic grosser (behind, for now, 2008’s The Dark Knight and its $533 million cume). Globally looks to be around $1.08 billion as of Sunday night, including what looks to be a $15 million-ish Wed-Sun debut in Korea. That will put it past The Dark Knight Rises ($1.05 billion in 2012) as Nolan’s biggest global grosser. God willing, this will be the last and final word on whether online controversies, astroturf-ed or otherwise, negatively affect the commercial fortunes of a movie that audiences are otherwise inclined to want to see.