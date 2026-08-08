Friday Box Office: 'The Odyssey' Tops $1 Billion As 'One Night Only' Flops
‘Ice Cream Man’ and ‘Super Troopers 3’ stumbled, as both ‘Tony’ and ‘Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma’ opened in limited release with promising per-theater averages
In Friday box office news not directly related to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey entered its fourth weekend in theaters by crossing $1 billion worldwide. And it earned another $8.82 million (-38%) on Friday, bringing its domestic cume to $438 million. We can expect a $30.5 million (-40%) fourth-weekend gross, a drop on par with Oppenheimer’s fourth weekend (-35%) with nearly double the raw weekend gross amid Spidey-sized competition. It’s not quite apples to apples, but this mid-August weekend in 2023 saw Barbie top again with $34 million (-35%) alongside the likes of TMNT: Mutant Mayhem, The Meg 2 and lone major newbie The Last Voyage of Demeter (starring, huh, Corey Hawkins) contributing to an all-in $112 million domestic weekend total.
Throw in the fact that now I have to share IMAX screens with Spider-Man 4, and I remain impressed. It’ll reach $460 million tomorrow, besting The Dark Knight Rises ($448 million in 2012) to become Chris Nolan’s second-biggest unadjusted domestic grosser (behind, for now, 2008’s The Dark Knight and its $533 million cume). Globally looks to be around $1.08 billion as of Sunday night, including what looks to be a $15 million-ish Wed-Sun debut in Korea. That will put it past The Dark Knight Rises ($1.05 billion in 2012) as Nolan’s biggest global grosser. God willing, this will be the last and final word on whether online controversies, astroturf-ed or otherwise, negatively affect the commercial fortunes of a movie that audiences are otherwise inclined to want to see.
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