Almost precisely a decade ago I was writing about the second trailer to Alejandro González Iñárritu’s The Revenant (timed with the early-October release of The Martian) and wondering A) whether Leonardo DiCaprio would finally win that damn Academy Award and B) to what extent the singular asses-in-seats bankability that made DiCaprio the last mega-bucks, old-school movie star would extend to a 2.5-hour film that mainly was *just* the star battling Tom Hardy, a bear and the elements. Spoiler - The Revenant is the actor’s third biggest global grosser, with $535 million, and DiCaprio finally won an Oscar. One Battle After Another essentially has all the elements, including variables that have caused hands to wring and pearls to clutch over the last year, of a 2010s-era DiCaprio smash. To what extent can this version of “What worked in 2015” still be effective in 2025?