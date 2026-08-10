There are several non-sensational reasons why director Will Gluck and writer Travis Braun’s One Night Only grossed just $5.5 million in its domestic debut. Talent notwithstanding, neither Callem Turner nor Oscar-nominated Monica Barbaro (who real ones first knew exactly a decade ago as “Hot Rachel”) is a bankable draw. Poor reviews (45% and 5.3/10 from Rotten Tomatoes) and a seemingly indifferent reception didn’t help. Also not helping was the double whammy “everything you want from the movies” competition between Sony’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Universal’s The Odyssey.

And yes, the high concept (it’s a formulaic rom-com that’s set in an America where premarital sex is illegal) probably did more harm than good in terms of selling “fun cinematic escapism.” Offhand, when — to paraphrase Gluck — ‘the cast goes on talk shows and spends 80% of the time explaining the rules of the world’ well, that brings to mind Chris Evans’ infamous initial attempts to explain what exactly Disney and Pixar’s just-announced Lightyear was (as was not) in relation to the Toy Story franchise.

One Night Only opened 32% below Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page’s You, Me and Tuscany. That April release, which just dropped on Peacock, was seen in some circles as a potential do-or-die movie for Black-focused romances. Make of that what you will. Nonetheless, to Hollywood’s credit, One Night Only isn’t being viewed as the be-all/end-all for theatrical romantic comedies. Universal’s Judd Apatow-directed, Glenn Powell and Cristin Milioti-led The Comeback King, 20th Century Studios’ Beach Read and Sony’s Fake Skating are all scheduled to open next year.

Director Gluck’s statements about removing explicit content didn’t cause the picture to bomb either. However, Gluck’s (somewhat understandable) choice to cut sex from his sex comedy and the offered reasoning personify why One Night Only was almost always doomed. In removing onscreen sex and nudity at the alleged behest of test screenings, focus groups and (debated) conventional wisdom, the filmmakers kneecapped the movie’s unto-itself theatrical value. It turned a film with understandably limited theatrical appeal, as an R-rated, adult-skewing, non-franchise film, into one with (almost) no appeal.