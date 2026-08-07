One Night Only (2026)

- 102 minutes

- Rated R (for “sexual material, language and brief nudity”)

- Directed by Will Gluck

- Written by Travis Braun

- Produced by Will Gluck and Jacqueline Monetta

- Starring: Monica Barbaro, Callum Turner, Maya Hawke, Julia Fox, King Princess, Ben Marshall, Ziwe, Molly Ringwald, LeVar Burton, Okieriete Onaodowan, Este Haim, Nicholas Braun, Quintessa Swindell, Michelle Hurd, Charlie Gillespie

- Cinematography by Yaron Orbach

- Edited by Tia Nolan

- Music by Este Haim and Christopher Stracey

- Production Company: Olive Bridge Entertainment

- Opening August 7 courtesy of Universal

One Night Only, starring Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner, reminded me not so much of the Purge flicks (or, specifically, the middle sequels, which weren’t confined to a single locale or two) as of Serenity and Identity. The 2019 thriller starts as an old-school noir featuring Anne Hathaway coaxing Matthew McConaughey into killing her abusive husband. The 2003 mystery begins as a modern variation on Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None, with the likes of John Cusack, Ray Liotta, Amanda Peet and Alfred Molina stuck in a motel amid a rainstorm as a killer picks them off one by one. Spoiler warning, but the big twist for both releases is that what we’re seeing onscreen is not real. That’s not the case with Will Gluck’s (very) high-concept romantic comedy. However, my annoyance was similar regarding this polished and refreshingly “big” (lots of locations and oodles of extras) romcom caper.

No, for the record, One Night Only is not revealed to be the fabricated ecosystem of a child’s video game or a collection of multiple personalities inside the head of a death row inmate. Yes, what we see transpire is indeed “real” in terms of the world it inhabits. However, the Universal release, which began life as Travis Baun’s original, Blacklist-listed screenplay, arrives anchored by an oppressively overwhelming status quo that muzzles and deflates what might otherwise have been a deeply conventional but still surface-level amusing “one crazy night” romcom. In all three cases, I asked the same question. We get so few traditional genre offerings of this (respective) nature at the mainstream theatrical level, and it’s ever harder to get folks to see such films in theaters. So… loading up the few we get with self-defeating high concepts or premise-invalidating twists doesn’t really help the cause, does it?

One Night Only takes place in an America where premarital sex has been outlawed, save for one night per year. “The Purge but with fucking” is an easy explanation, but it’s actually closer to an inversion of that franchise-creating hook. The Blumhouse series features a world that is “normal” for 364.5 days a year, but then for 12 hours, anything goes (including, yes, jaywalking) in terms of legality and social mores. This warm-n-fuzzy romcom exists in a world where, for 364.5 days a year, the American populace has lost its most basic bodily autonomy. Simplistically speaking, Purge Night is when your neighbor can rape and/or murder you. The “One Night Only” event is when the same neighbor can have consensual sex with you. A film that, even accidentally, inspires the two to be equated is, if not automatically fascist or evil, certainly not the movie we need right now.

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