‘Demon Slayer’ Nabs Near-Record Sony Opening, WB Can Afford a Losing ‘Battle’ and the Shared Fate of Two Universal Summer Sequels
Three 625-word essays and no filler in this under-2000-word newsletter.
In tonight’s “before I leave for my A Big Bold Beautiful Journey screening” newsletter…
Demon Slayer nabs one of Sony’s biggest “No Spider-Man” opening weekends, and alongside The Conjuring: Last Rites suggests a healthier Fall season than feared.
Why a seven-month delay for New Line’s Mortal Kombat II is, in a skewed way, pretty good news for Warner Bros.’ One Battle After Another…
Which underwhelming sequel released by Universal in the summer of 2025 earned less at the global box office? The answer is irrelevant… but amusing!