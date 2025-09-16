Okay, now you can see what I’ve been raving about, at least from a pre-release point of view, since April. I don’t recall (and won’t presume) that this is the same trailer or preview we saw at CinemaCon, but the vibe is similar enough. The only caveat, not even a criticism, is that the 149-second trailer features not a single named filmmaker, be it director Paul Feig or the top-billed likes of Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, and Elizabeth Perkins. Beyond just that, the film *looks* good and, even amid a mostly single-location narrative, looks “worth seeing in a theater.” It’s also a refreshingly modern movie. By that, I mean it’s based on a book which was penned by Freida McFadden in April of 2022 (less than four years ago) and features Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please,” a song which is popular among today’s kids and which is barely 15 months old.

That may be a minor thing (scoring the Mean Girls trailer to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Get Him Back” did not a good movie make), but it’s an unfortunately rare(r) occurrence. Compare that to last year’s The Fall Guy marketing, which scored its first trailer to Bon Jovi’s “You Give Love a Bad Name” and this summer’s Thunderbolts* campaign, which set its last trailer to Starship’s “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.” Good songs? Absolutely, and I liked both of them when I was a preteen 40 fucking years ago. It’s a small thing that goes into the whole “Please, please, please, make movies for today’s kids and young adults” conversation. Anyway, beyond scoring the trailer for this present-set, 2020s domestic thriller to a 2020s-era pop tune, the first look suggests that Lionsgate is at least attempting to sell this not as counterprogramming alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash but as an unto-itself A-level event.