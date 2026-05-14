In tonight’s, uh, oddly optimistic, “sometimes we deserve more than the truth, sometimes we deserve to have our faith rewarded” newsletter.

Fathom drops a spectacular first trailer for Laika’s Wildwood. My god…

Disney slots 20th Century Studios’ Beach Read for May 2027, as Sony’s Legend of Zelda now starts next summer in late April. Has Tinseltown finally (re)learned from the likes of Barbie, It Ends with Us, The Housemaid, and Devil Wears Prada 2?

If the director of Searching and Run really ends up directing a big-budget (and Ryan Coogler-produced) Tom Cruise espionage actioner, it’ll be an overdue comeback for one of the many promising “not a guy” artists who broke out just before a pandemic and streaming war broke Hollywood.