One Battle After Another

162 minutes Rated R for “Pervasive Language, Violence, Sexual Content, and Drug Use” Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson Produced by Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner and Sara Murphy Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti Cinematography by Paul Thomas Anderson and Michael Bauman Edited by Andy Jurgensen Music by Jonny Greenwood A Ghoulardi Film Company film Opening in theaters the week of September 26, 2025 courtesy of Warner Bros.



As the most talked-about and speculated-about offering among WB’s 2025 slate of aspirational, auteur-driven, non-franchise “movie-movies,” One Battle After Another lives up to the hype. As an artistic and cultural show of force, a reminder that Hollywood can still offer more than high-concept horror hits, streaming fodder, and brand management of existing franchises and IPs, Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest opus is a *movie* in the most aspirationally old-school sense of the word. The reported $140 million budget is on the screen, delivering an often beautiful and cinematically clever concoction that has no commercial concerns beyond telling its story and doing so well. And as a movie that is disgusted by and terrified of the current status quo, it offers an unapologetic time capsule, sans the comfort and safety of metaphorical fantasy, inside a splashy, pulpy and consistently enjoyable character comedy.

One Battle After Another is very loosely based on Thomas Pynchon’s Vineland; more of a spiritual riff in relation to former revolutionaries now burned out and mourning the change they didn’t make than a straight-up “film-to-movie” adaptation. While the picture doesn’t specify its exact time period, a reference to New Line’s 1997 bank robbery action drama Set It Off during the film’s prologue puts present-tense events no earlier than the Tea Party-infested early 2010s. Weirdly (pathetically?) enough, the one mainstream film that had its thumb on the pulse of that moment was WB’s otherwise disposable summer 2010 flop Jonah Hex. The DC comic book western focused on Confederate soldiers slaughtering civilians, bombing small towns and planning mass-casualty terrorist attacks in retribution for the South’s Civil War defeat. For the record, this is a… (clears throat for obnoxious emphasis) better movie.

We open amid a ragtag group of revolutionaries as they wage war (primarily through bloodless bank robberies and carnage-free bombings) against a tyrannical government. The French 57, led by Perfidia Beverly Hills (Teyana Taylor, in a superb supporting turn that will hopefully inspire more folks to check out A Thousand and One), does what it can to fight the proverbial power. The film has no illusions about the macro-sized effectiveness of these micro-aggressions then or, implicitly, now. Neither does Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), who finds himself raising a baby by himself after Perfidia chooses continued activism over parenthood and quickly finds herself at a point of no return. Cut to 16 years later, and an older and washed-up Bob must find a modicum of past-tense inspiration when a former nemesis (Sean Penn) comes hunting for his teenage daughter (Chase Infiniti).

Col. Steven J. Lockjaw is immediately established as essentially the face of authoritarian lawlessness. Penn offers up one of the best performances of his long career. Lockjaw’s reasons for hunting down the former radicals are potentially personal, tied to a membership in a… special organization (does Tony Goldwyn ever age?). We quickly learn that his actions aren’t defined by his own theoretical sense of righteousness. The picture pulls off a neat trick whereby Lockjaw becomes more despicable and less sympathetic as he becomes more “nuanced.” It’s a colorful, entertaining performance that never becomes “fun.” DiCaprio offers a self-mocking, not quite self-loathing, inversion of the stereotypical Hollywood hero. He’s on the right side. His loyalty is never in doubt. He’s also aware that time, unfulfilled potential, and vices used to cope with both have ravaged a sharp mind and a rebellious soul.

Infaniti offers what should be a star-making turn. Willa has essentially raised herself, yet now must at least temporarily rely on others while learning harsh truths about her parents. Some of those revelations come courtesy of Regina Hall, who does a lot with a little as a still-active member of her mother’s organization, as Willa realizes that her flaky father’s paranoia wasn’t entirely a self-aggrandizing fabrication. Benicio del Toro plays a local karate instructor who is a bigger part of his community than he lets on. It’s another stunningly subtle and naturalistic turn from one of our best, masking righteous anger underneath droll indifference. Sergio’s circumstantial partnership with a desperate Bob dominates the film’s striking second act. That middle section is mainly focused on a jaw-droppingly constructed adventure sequence, sneakily upping the tension through long takes, rising stakes and narrative zigzags.

I saw the flick on the WB lot in VistaVision, and there are almost as many ways to sample it theatrically as there likely will be for Avatar: Fire & Ash. Do splurge to the extent your finances and schedule allow, but this is a terrific movie that will play as intended in any properly-operated auditorium. Yes, the tentpole-sized production spend was in service of both uncompromised moviemaking and high-voltage movie stars doing their thing and (almost) making it look easy. Beyond its value as a rollicking character play, One Battle After Another locks itself into the country as it now exists. It offers a terrifyingly casual intermingling of lawless law enforcement and reckless military in the service of xenophobia and Christian nationalism, with those wielding even small amounts of unchecked power wreaking havoc on the engaged and disengaged alike.

Even noting the film’s all-too-authentic depictions of willful governmental overreach directed at civilians of all stripes for both ideological and personal gain, Paul Thomas Anderson keeps the mood… if not quite light, then comparatively jovial. This is an often laugh-out-loud comic adventure, one which climaxes with a dazzling multi-part action sequence that delivers the genre goods without betraying its tone or its intent. That it feels so urgent while remaining a comparatively mainstream and *enjoyable* Hollywood popcorner (it’s not aggressively violent and Wicked For Good will likely be far more downbeat) feels miraculous. It’s also cut, I say as a compliment, from the same cloth as the likes of Snitch or I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, fully aware that essential messages are better filtered through commercial programmers as opposed to comparatively preaching-to-the-converted indie gems, prestige plays and documentaries.

Arriving on the eve of another potential industry-imperiling studio merger for no good end behind dividends, One Battle After Another might be a last gasp of Hollywood’s alternate future had a willful emphasis on global blockbuster franchises and a self-deluding push to streaming not turned the industry into a shadow of its former self. Even if it grosses enough to justify itself commercially, an entirely plausible proposition, it’s hard to imagine more of its ilk arriving from a Tinseltown now backed into a cultural corner and lorded over by an investor class that prizes cost-cutting over money-making. With Wicked 2, Zootopia 2 and Avatar 3 still on deck, One Battle After Another is not the climax of either this year’s theatrical slate or its awards season race. However, in hindsight, it may come to best represent Hollywood (and America’s?) series finale.