I initially spent a good ten minutes trying to figure out what Dan Trachtenberg’s just-dated animated horror movie had to do with (in terms of franchise continuity and hopelessly convoluted litigation) Paramount’s other iconic horror property involving kids and/or teens hunting chased around the woods by supernatural boogeymen. But no, my mistake: Trachtenberg’s animated horror comedy, intended to be as family-friendly as Monster House and ParaNorman, is actually called Freddy the 13th. To be fair, it will open on October 13, 2028, so I was only half an idiot. And no, Freddy’s last name is not “Krueger.” The picture will instead be based on Yehudi Mercado’s comic, with the author co-directing alongside Tractenberg. It looks like Paramount’s animation divisions are taking a page from the DreamWorks Animation playbook, and I mean that as a compliment.

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