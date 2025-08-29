Ep. 82 - 'KPop' Shows Netflix How It's Done

It was mostly all about KPop Demon Hunters — which earned around $19.2 million via Saturday and Sunday showings — as summer otherwise ended with a whimper. The original animated musical fantasy became Netflix’s most-watched original movie at around the same time it was topping the weekend domestic box office. Chrissi Michael, content strategist by day and box office nerd by night, is here to dissect the circumstances. Jeremy Fuster was returning to LA from a vacation and lacked the courage to attempt podcasting mid-air, so it’s just Scott Mendelson, Lisa Laman and the special guest.

Along with a deep dive into what Netflix’s momentary and situational theatrical triumph does and doesn’t mean for theaters, streaming, we briefly discussed the summer that was. Among the topics included a lack of big movies aimed at women and girls (cough-KPop Demon Hunters-cough) and how the sheer familiarity of the various brands and franchises being revisited resulted in a ceiling on even successful revivals. We discussed the extent to which Superman appealed to the general population in a way Fantastic Four did not, while discussing the discrepancy between online handwringing over Materialists (and, already, Supergirl) versus the film’s unmitigatedly successful theatrical reception.

Share

In terms of the written word…

Scott Mendelson shared his thoughts on the recently concluded Big Bad Film Fest, noting that, while unquestionably enjoyable, it served as a harsh reminder of what the industry lost and/or never truly had amid a post-9/11 obsession with fantastical, all-quadrant franchise films.

Lisa Laman argues for why Superman stood out amid a season filled with refried franchises and nostalgia-chasing revivals.

Jeremy Fuster argued that the KPop Demon Hunters success could not have happened as it has if the original toon had first opened theatrically.

Ryan Scott’s latest “Tales from the Box Office” discussed the 35th anniversary of Sam Raimi’s Darkman.

Chrissi Michael offered a thoughtful essay on the unique challenges of being a woman in her late twenties during this unprecedentedly difficult time. Leave a comment

If you like what you hear, please like, share, comment, and subscribe (using a cartoon mallet) with every justified ounce of strength and passion. If you’d like to reach out and offer good cheer, request in-show discussions, or suggest ideas for bonus episodes, please email us at Asktheboxofficepod@gmail.com (which I finally fixed so that it’ll forward to my personal business email, natch).