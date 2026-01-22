'28 Years Later' Pull a (Box Office) Boner

Aaron Neuwirth returns for… what is this, the sixth or seventh time (?) since March 2025, to pontificate about what went right (artistically) but wrong (commercially) regarding Nia DaCosta and Alex Garland’s 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. Among the areas of discourse are whether a mixed reception for 28 Years Later led to this downturn or whether — barring new classic status — this was always going to be a “folks were only curious the first time” IP revival. Also on tap is the continuing plea for studios to actually release more movies in theaters more regularly so that multiplexes and moviegoers aren’t essentially told “take it or leave it” for a single commercially questionable release even amid a previously lucrative holiday weekend.

