A Labyrinth with No Exit, A Maze with No Prize

The good news is that the theatrical ecosystem is exactly as alive as the main distribution studios allow it to be, as Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s notches what is now the third straight $60 million-plus opening weekend in a row. The bad news is that, once again, the fate of the multiplex ecosystem finds itself in existential peril through no real fault of its own.

Yes, Warner Bros. gets caught… yet again… in a tug-of-war over the imaginary value of theoretically valuable IP in spite, or perhaps because, of its aspirational year at the box office. Needless to say, none of us are happy about what’s sure to be a definitive story that stretches well into 2026 if not well into 2027 or 2028, as any optimism afford to theaters now sits alongside a lit fuse and the likelihood of another legacy studio being taken off the board for no good reason.

So… uh… well, at least this episode has jokes?

Recommended reading…

Scott Mendelson explains how and why, for those new to this game, Avatar: Fire and Ash will not need an opening on par with an Avengers or Star Wars movie to potentially soar to the upper rungs of the domestic and global box office.

Jeremy Fuster notes how, despite constant proclamations of doom, gloom and cultural irrelevancy, indie theaters have continued to comparatively thrive.

Lisa Laman explains quite simply why “There are no good corporate mergers.”

Ryan Scott discusses how and why Alien Vs. Predator became one of 20th Century Fox’s most profitable movies. Share

Share

If you like what you hear, please like, share, comment, and subscribe (using a cartoon mallet) with every justified ounce of strength and passion. If you’d like to reach out and offer good cheer, request in-show discussions, or suggest ideas for bonus episodes, please email us at Asktheboxofficepod@gmail.com (which I finally fixed so that it’ll forward to my personal business email, natch).