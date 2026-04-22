Mummy Money, Cinema Cons and Summer Previews

Shawn Robbins, currently at Fandango and owner/operator/etc. of The Box Office Theory, stops by for a slightly extended episode, since it’s a triple feature.

First, we talk about the weekend box office, namely Lee Cronin’s The Mummy and Normal alongside a promising platform launch for Mother Mary amid solid holds for Super Mario Galaxy, Project Hail Mary and The Drama. We also, closer to the end, offer up our crystal ball predictions for how Michael might gross in its domestic opening weekend. None of us thinks it will do Bad(ly), but some guestimates might be more Off the Wall than others.

Second, we go long(er) discussing what was seen (Dune Part Three looks spectacular), said (longer windows) and promised (more movies) at last week’s CinemaCon presentations. We share what we liked and didn’t like about each studio’s presentation (including why Scott Mendelson is now comparatively down on Digger) and how it felt like the first “normal” CinemaCon any of us have witnessed in nearly a decade.

Third, with Michael opening this weekend, we took a beat or three to discuss what might break out or break down amid the upcoming summer movie season. Pretty much everyone agrees that Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Toy Story 5 are the preemptive frontrunners and that The Odyssey is among the few that might reach, as Jeremy likes to say, “escape velocity.” But the overall sense of the season is that there are actually enough movies to allow for solid overall grosses even if each would-be tentpole doesn’t secure best-case scenario box office.

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