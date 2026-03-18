The Original Core Four Talks Oscars (and More)

In a show that’s half box office punditry and half Oscar telecast discourse, original co-host Ryan Scott returns for what’s a comparatively old-school episode. Among the subjects this week are everyone’s favorite Oscar night win, Hopper’s strong domestic hold, Colleen Hoover going 3/3 with Reminders of Him, and Undertone’s solid debut. The last one, as Lisa Laman notes, should remind studios that there can be gold in them there film festival hills. Everyone was/is pretty content with the 98th Academy Awards telecast, while noting they really gotta stop cutting off winners’ speeches and start promoting non-tentpole flicks during the show or during commercial breaks.
Meanwhile, all parties think that Scream 8 is likely to get made, that Masters of the Universe is likely to underwhelm and that the key reason to be excited for Black Panther 3 is the specific talent (a post-Sinners Ryan Coogler and reportedly Denzel Washington potentially playing the heavy) as opposed to lingering MCU-specific loyalty. Finally, some time is spent discussing the alleged controversy of Timothee Chalamet’s alleged attacks on opera and ballet, as Ryan correctly notes that Marty Mauser tripping up on the last lap is the most fitting life-imitates-art Oscar scenario since Llyeyn Davis failed to procure even a Best Actor nomination in 2014.
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Scott Mendelson finally drops his excessively tardy picks for the year’s most important theatrical release for each major (and minor) studio.
Jeremy Fuster discusses how Universal’s shift from 31-day (and eventually 45-day) theatrical windows represents distributors taking stock in the ongoing pleas from exhibitors amid the last few years of shrinking exclusivity windows.
Lisa Laman offers her picks for the biggest snubs and surprises, as well as the best and worst moments, from this past weekend’s Academy Awards.
Ryan Scott argues that 2017, with a slew of very big hits but also a bunch of expensive, high-profile flops, represented what should have been the nadir of Hollywood’s obsession with IP-for-IP’s sake franchise filmmaking.
Max Deering compiled an ideal playlist for those on a neo-noir grunge kick.
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