The Original Core Four Talks Oscars (and More)

In a show that’s half box office punditry and half Oscar telecast discourse, original co-host Ryan Scott returns for what’s a comparatively old-school episode. Among the subjects this week are everyone’s favorite Oscar night win, Hopper’s strong domestic hold, Colleen Hoover going 3/3 with Reminders of Him, and Undertone’s solid debut. The last one, as Lisa Laman notes, should remind studios that there can be gold in them there film festival hills. Everyone was/is pretty content with the 98th Academy Awards telecast, while noting they really gotta stop cutting off winners’ speeches and start promoting non-tentpole flicks during the show or during commercial breaks.

Meanwhile, all parties think that Scream 8 is likely to get made, that Masters of the Universe is likely to underwhelm and that the key reason to be excited for Black Panther 3 is the specific talent (a post-Sinners Ryan Coogler and reportedly Denzel Washington potentially playing the heavy) as opposed to lingering MCU-specific loyalty. Finally, some time is spent discussing the alleged controversy of Timothee Chalamet’s alleged attacks on opera and ballet, as Ryan correctly notes that Marty Mauser tripping up on the last lap is the most fitting life-imitates-art Oscar scenario since Llyeyn Davis failed to procure even a Best Actor nomination in 2014.

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Jeremy Fuster - TheWrap

Ryan Scott - SlashFilm and Fangoria