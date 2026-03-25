All Hail 'Mary'

Aaron Neuwirth (of 2 Black Guys Talk Godzilla and OutNow With Aaron and Abe) pops in yet again to chat alongside Scott Mendelson, Lisa Laman and Jeremy Fuster about why Project Hail Mary soared so high, why Ready or Not: Here I Come was the opposite of a breakout sequel, and the reasons for and (hopefully) consequences of Universal’s choice to expand its industry-llow theatrical window to one in-sync with most of the distribution industry. It’s the only podcast in the world that brings both the Rango magic and the Beatric at Dinner whimsy!

Among the subjects of debate and discourse…

Everyone names their favorite cinematic alien.

So, um, is Ryan Gosling a movie star?

Can Amazon make Project Hail Mary more than a “beginner’s luck” fluke?

Is Kathryn Newton box office poison? - A thorough and completely serious, above-board and not at all sarcastic investigation.

What the hell is The Pout Pout Fish?

The (mostly) good news and (potentially) bad news about Hollywood’s push toward IMAX and related premium-large format auditoriums.

Thoughts on the first teasers for Dune Part Three and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Universal’s shift to longer windows is a smart choice at the right time.

Will Scott find time to catch up with the 444-minute Dhurandhar dualogy?

And, dear god, so much more!

Recommended Reading…

Scott Mendelson goes full free-association, discussing the Dune Part Three trailer, the double-edged sword of Warner Bros.’ success stories, and how the recent absurd controversies over media appearances by Maggie Gyllenhaal and Timothee Chalamet underscore a changing “cost > benefit” conundrum in even seemingly mundane interviews and publicity appearances.

Lisa Laman notes how the streaming-era preponderance of action-comedy buddy flicks typifies an industry-wide retreat from the kind of aspirational “streaming will offer what Hollywood won’t” feature film offerings that initially allowed streaming platforms to undercut theatrical in the first place.

Jeremy Fuster explains how, assuming they are both relatively good/crowdpleasing/etc., Dune Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday can concurrently kick best-case-scenario box-office butt.

Ryan Scott speaks exclusively with Andy Muschietti about whether he’ll get around to the long-rumored “super cut” of his It movies.

Aaron Neuwirth offered up a pod on his reactions to the 98th Academy Awards and just dropped the Out Now “Bonus Episode” commentary for Clueless, which also features myself and Brandon Peters. Oh, and he gets quoted extensively in the first teaser trailer for Lionsgate’s domestic release of The Furious. I’ll admit that when he first told me that he might be in the trailer, I hoped it meant that he’d be a random henchman who gets pulverized. I suppose this makes more sense. Despite Aaron’s excited recommendation, I am still looking forward to Kenji Tanigaki’s Hong Kong action spectacular. Oh, speaking of Aaron, if you want to hear the traitorous hussy Lisa Laman plying her verbal punditry elsewhere, she guested on Out Now with Aaron and Abe two weeks ago to discuss The Bride.

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