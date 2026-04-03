Proud 'Mary' Eats 'Forbidden Fruits'

Luke Y. Thompson returns for his… uh… fourth guest spot since February 2025, giving the likes of Aaron Neuwirth and Chrissi Michaels a run for their money. Of course, he pops in just BEFORE we get a second Masters of the Universe trailer. But fear not, he’s already been penciled in for June 8.

The hero of the moment is again Project Hail Mary, which had one of the biggest second-weekend grosses for any under-$100-million opener. It also took one of the smallest weekend-to-weekend percentage drops for any non-holiday $60 million-plus opener. I think it’s going to be a long, long time before til touchdown brings it ‘round again to Prime.

Meanwhile, there’s also time to discuss an underwhelming start for They Will Kill You, a halfway-decent (relatively speaking) launch for Forbidden Fruits and the continued box office sprint for India’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. That one just passed Baahubali: The Conclusion to become the biggest Indian movie ever in unadjusted domestic grosses.

Oh, and Lisa Laman has apparently spent too much time over at Out Now with Aaron and Abe and has thus A) gotten lost in the woods and B) neglected to remember what team she’s playin’ for. Consequently, Ms. Laman hosts the first-ever Box Office Podcast “game.” You won’t believe the shocking, uh, twist?

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Apologies for the lack of “recommended reading” this week; I’m way behind schedule (partially due to having flown with my youngest to Ohio to visit my parents). However, if you like what you hear, please like, share, comment, and subscribe (using a cartoon mallet) with every justified ounce of strength and passion. If you’d like to reach out and offer good cheer, request in-show discussions, or suggest ideas for bonus episodes, please email us at Asktheboxofficepod@gmail.com.