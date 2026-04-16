Pardon the delay on both the podcast and the CinemaCon coverage. Honestly, there has not been a ton of outright news offered up amid the panels, so I’m hoping those who are interested can wait for a deep-dive analysis of what was said and shown until I have time to actually spellcheck the damn thing(s). Anyway, Michelle Kisner stopped by for this week’s (recorded on Sunday) Box Office Podcast.

I invited her on because of her high-brow scholarship of low-brow cinema (yes, that’s a compliment). However, we honestly spent so much time discussing The Drama’s excellent legs and the always-frustrating zero-sum game and selective amnesia concerning films for and by “not a white guy” audiences, that we ended up saving Faces of Death (which, to be fair, inspired far more media coverage than ticket sales) for the very end.

Alas, I’m again running late, so no “recommended reading’ for today. However, per usual, if you like what you hear, please like, share, comment, and subscribe (using a cartoon mallet) with every justified ounce of strength and passion. If you’d like to reach out and offer good cheer, request in-show discussions, or suggest ideas for bonus episodes, please email us at Asktheboxofficepod@gmail.com.