'The Odyssey' Way Down (To) Hadestown

With little in the way of new releases, although Bleecker Street’s Hadestown triumph gets its flowers and then some, most of this week’s chatter is still about Chris Nolan’s The Odyssey. Nate Rice, of Box Office Watch, returns to help Scott Mendelson, Lisa Laman and Jeremy Fuster dig into a record-small -27% second-weekend drop (for a $100 million-plus opener) and a record-high $289 million ten-day total (for a film opening below $125 million). Among the topics of discourse…

Everyone’s favorite performance in The Odyssey

Hadestown kicks box office ass for Bleecker Street

Why Spider-Man: Brand New Day shouldn’t harm The Odyssey’s momentum

Sony’s smart marketing choices should prevent Spider-Man 4 from succumbing to anything resembling “superhero indifference

Whether or not word of The Cinerama Dome (and the Arclight multiplex) reopening in 2028 is more than just another round of wishful thinking

Hollywood should continue theatrical releases for Proshot stage presentations

Fun with math about how high Nolan’s film might soar in the global box office

An unusual number of $1 billion-plus grossers and studios distributing them

The SDCC MCU news, including Ryan Gosling starring in a Shawn Levy-directed Ghost Rider, David Johnnson headlining Ryan Coogler’s third Black Panther movie and all of the Avengers: Doomsday scuttlebutt.

Opening weekend predictions for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

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