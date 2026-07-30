The Outside Scoop

The Outside Scoop

The Outside Scoop
The Box Office Podcast
'The Odyssey' Way Down (To) Hadestown
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-1:25:42

'The Odyssey' Way Down (To) Hadestown

The gang debates which is more impressive: 'The Odyssey' earning another $90 million in its second weekend or Bleecker Street's 'Hadestown' proshot opening above $10 million...
Scott Mendelson's avatar
Scott Mendelson

With little in the way of new releases, although Bleecker Street’s Hadestown triumph gets its flowers and then some, most of this week’s chatter is still about Chris Nolan’s The Odyssey. Nate Rice, of Box Office Watch, returns to help Scott Mendelson, Lisa Laman and Jeremy Fuster dig into a record-small -27% second-weekend drop (for a $100 million-plus opener) and a record-high $289 million ten-day total (for a film opening below $125 million). Among the topics of discourse…

  • Everyone’s favorite performance in The Odyssey

  • Hadestown kicks box office ass for Bleecker Street

  • Why Spider-Man: Brand New Day shouldn’t harm The Odyssey’s momentum

  • Sony’s smart marketing choices should prevent Spider-Man 4 from succumbing to anything resembling “superhero indifference

  • Whether or not word of The Cinerama Dome (and the Arclight multiplex) reopening in 2028 is more than just another round of wishful thinking

  • Hollywood should continue theatrical releases for Proshot stage presentations

  • Fun with math about how high Nolan’s film might soar in the global box office

  • An unusual number of $1 billion-plus grossers and studios distributing them

  • The SDCC MCU news, including Ryan Gosling starring in a Shawn Levy-directed Ghost Rider, David Johnnson headlining Ryan Coogler’s third Black Panther movie and all of the Avengers: Doomsday scuttlebutt.

  • Opening weekend predictions for Spider-Man: Brand New Day

  • And more!

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