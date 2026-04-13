Since CinemaCon begins in just 90 minutes (with a multi-studio presentation from Studio Canal, Angel Studios, K-Row Entertainment Sony Pictures Classics), consider this a Monday morning appetizer before I hope to begin dropping per-studio articles either at the conclusion or later that evening. And while Lionsgate won’t have a presentation this year, since their 2026 slate is essentially (in terms of high-profile titles) Michael, Power Ballad and Sunrise on the Reaping, it did kick things off with a second trailer for the second Hunger Games prequel. So, yeah, this three-article offering discusses the just-dropped Sunrise on the Reaping trailer, thoughts on Spyglass’s very interesting hire to write Scream 8 and thoughts on whether The Devil Wears Prada 2 will tell a relevant-to-2026 story or exist in a mid-2000s vacuum, while, like many sequels in the days before Harry Potter and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, just replay the same movie for the second time.