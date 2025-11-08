Before we get into the nitty-gritty, Lionsgate just announced that the first teaser trailer for Michael nabbed 116.2 million worldwide views in its first 24 hours. That is the top trailer launch ever for A) Lionsgate and B) a music-centric biopic. So, on both notes, suck it, Rock Dog! Sorry… inside joke.

The strong initial viewership is not a massive surprise since the trailer A) was a subject of anticipation and curiosity, B) is a high-energy, “play the King of Pop’s most famous songs” tease, and C) runs only 72 seconds long. No, there’s no more of a one-to-one correlation between trailer views and eventual box office than there is between advance ticket sales and eventual box office. However, as a general rule, studios would prefer that their trailers get “more” views as opposed to “fewer” views.

It’ll debut theatrically next weekend with Lionsgate’s Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (think Alfred Hitchcock’s infamous description for Ingrid Bergman, meant as a compliment) before presumably being attached to most prints of Universal’s Wicked For Good (seeing it next week). Okay, back to your regularly scheduled programming.

20th Century Studios’ Predator: Badlands topped the Friday box office with $15.6 million. That includes $4.8 million in Wednesday and Thursday preview showings, a pre-release figure that, ironically, was identical to Tron: Ares just under a month ago. That the poorly-reviewed and indifferently received Jared Leto-led threequel earned “just” $14.6 million on its “opening day” implies that the strong reviews (85% and 7.1/10 from Rotten Tomatoes) and solid buzz (an A- from CinemaScore) might have indeed gotten a few previously disinterested moviegoers off the couch and into theaters.

Unless Dan Trachtenberg and Patrick Aison’s PG-13 and kid-friendly flick (most of its multiple murders directed at robots and non-humanoid creatures) turns out to be oddly frontloaded, we’re probably looking at an over/under $37 million domestic debut weekend. That would be the biggest opening ever for any “just a Predator” movie. Moreover, it could end up over/under the domestic debut weekend for any “No Aliens Allowed!” franchise offerings, even when adjusted for inflation.