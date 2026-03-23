Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

Project Hail Mary launched into orbit this weekend with $80.5 million in North America amid a $141.9 million worldwide launch. The picture was Amazon MGM Studios’ first big attempt with its “We’re a real theatrical distribution studio now!” 2026 slate to show that it could produce and distribute not just a conventional Hollywood tentpole but specifically the kind of non-franchise, star+concept PLF-worthy biggie that has become a commercial endangered species amid the last decade’s worth of “pivot to streaming.” Well, shit, I guess this qualifies.

It nabbed Amazon MGM Studios’ biggest domestic launch (Sony is handling overseas distribution) thus far, above Creed III’s $58 million opening weekend in March 2023. Among any MGM-adjacent flicks, it’s behind only The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey ($84 million in 2012) and Skyfall ($88 million in 2012).

That’s not counting inflation (or the comparative preponderance of PLF tickets, 55% this weekend). So, yes, technically, MGM/UA’s best 1980s movie musical, Rocky IV, sold more tickets over its $27 million (around $83 million adjusted) Wed-Sun Thanksgiving 1985 weekend launch.

I bring that up because both films concern freedom being up against the ropes and how there is neither A) an easy way out nor B) a shortcut home. Speaking of which, behold some lessons, takeaways and observations, some more obvious than others, now that Project Hail Mary has landed safely in theaters.

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