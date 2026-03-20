I saw Project Hail Mary a week ago, amid last weekend’s slew of “only in 70mm” sneaks. All things being equal, it was easier to wait and see it at my convenience, and the new IMAX auditorium at the LA Regal Live is a comparative knockout. That I haven’t written about it until now is less about misgivings and more about how to avoid penning what might be the hardest kind of review to write.

Outright raves are frankly more challenging than brutal pans, as the former must avoid turning into several sections of redundant (and often cryptic) superlatives. In contrast, the latter can at least (and at worst) turn into a checklist of what didn’t work or might have gone awry. Rock-solid three-star flicks tend to be, at least for me anyway, often the easiest to write, since there’s plenty of give-and-take in terms of what worked and what didn’t. However, the caveat for that is upon critiquing or dissecting a film that the rest of the world outright loves, and you merely like.

In that circumstance, the easiest review turns into the most challenging review, since to what extent does it even matter that a film that I’d still argue is a must-see-in-theaters event isn’t quite as “good” as the consensus might argue? And now, amid the last decade, when almost every non-franchise film has become a kind of commercial and cultural underdog, well, just what is the value of spending several hundred words explaining, while avoiding outright spoilers since you still want folks to show up, why that alleged four-star movie is merely a three-star movie?

So, yeah, directed by Chris Miller and Phil Lord and adapted by Drew Goddard from Andy Weir’s novel, Amazon MGM Studios’ Project Hail Mary is pretty good, and you should check it out in theaters at some point over the next several weeks.

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The Ryan Gosling Show

The reported $190 million production budget is on the screen, with most of the movie (the deep-space footage) formatted for IMAX aspect ratios. There are indeed oodles upon oodles of special effects, as the “no green screens” comment didn’t mean no FX. Do you think they went and flew into deep space? More importantly, the work has the dense authenticity and tangible practicality of a production team and post-production crew that actually had the time and manpower to do the job right.

Ryan Gosling is almost too cast-to-type, but since he’s the single speaking human with whom we spend most of the 136-minute movie, it’s to everyone’s benefit that he’s in his element. Honestly, most of my narrative criticisms, which may be nitpicks or in-the-moment concerns, are related to the original book and how its structure leaves us in the dark about what has or will transpire and/or leaves our protagonist often just trying to make basic sense of his unthinkable situation.

We who watched the previews can tell you that Gosling plays a formerly respected but now seemingly discredited molecular biologist who ends up on a solo space flight to figure out and reverse whatever’s causing the sun to dim. But the movie gets there the long way around. Dr. Ryland Grace awakens in a spaceship with A) the corpses of two fellow astronauts who did not survive hypersleep and B) no memory of how or why he ended up in a space shuttle many light-years away from Earth.

All of this is engrossing as it occurs, and there’s a real poignancy as Grace attempts to pay his respects to his fallen companions despite not knowing who they are. The initial round of flashbacks, during which Grace is made aware of the global peril and reluctantly agrees to offer his now-useful know-how, is among the film’s highlights.

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Alone Together

That’s partially because, mostly by narrative necessity, it’s among the few extended scenes during which there’s actual human-to-human interaction. While similar in structure to the novel, the back-and-forth storytelling feels intended to disguise the fact that this aspirational sci-fi epic is not far off from a stereotypical Netflix original (Jennifer Lopez’s Atlas) or related mostly-for-VOD flick (Mila Harris and Luke Evans’ World Breaker). Think the sci-fi flicks featuring a first reel packed with crowded locations, copious supporting characters, and related “like a movie, dammit” elements quickly become a narratively isolated tale featuring a single movie star/protagonist surviving almost entirely alone.

That’s not automatically a dealbreaker, as Gravity was one of my very favorite movies of the 2010s, and the Cast Away template can absolutely do the job. However, I’d be lying if I pretended that I found the scenes on Earth, with a handful of excellent actors whose heads we never really get to enter. Sandra Hüller gets her moments in the sun as the head of the “Hail Mary Project,” and the closest thing Dr. Grace has to a friend/colleague. Moreover, Lionel Boyce has a fun first-act beat as a sympathetic and surprisingly agreeable security guard. Still, the likes of Ken Leung and Milana Vayntrub feel left on the cutting room floor.

That said, the performances are superb throughout, and the effects offer a terrific mix of “believe your eyes” spectacle and unapologetic (but always plausible on its own terms) fantastical deep-space wonder. Besides, I’d be lying if I said that Dr. Grace has to ponder his mortality and/or save the solar system by himself. Slight act-one spoiler, but he eventually encounters an alien life form (voiced and puppeted by James Ortiz) who has his own specific (but not adversarial) reasons for wanting to stop whatever is making the sun go down.

Message Scott Mendelson

Rock and/or Roll

The extent to which you find Project Hail Mary to be one-for-the-ages might depend upon how engrossed you become in the friendship between Dr. Grace and his five-legged rock alien sidekick. I’ll argue that there is a slight yellow-highlighter quality to this relationship, as if the filmmakers are trying to create a classic cinematic human + cute-animal combo to offset what should be a comparatively melancholy or at least bittersweet interstellar voyage. After all, the ship only has enough fuel for a one-way trip. Those who took flight knew they were not coming back and (unless I missed a detail) wouldn’t know if their sacrifice was in vain.

This reality comes to a head in Gosling’s best scenes, although the flashback structure holds back a critical detail that might have been more compelling had it been shown earlier. Meanwhile, to its credit, Project Hail Mary is unapologetically science-heavy, yet also quite successful in weaving together complex formulas and theories alongside experiments that are both exceedingly technical and “can do this at home” relatable with aplomb. Despite that, or because of that, the film’s key voyage begins without much of a clear-cut objective. It’s basically step one: figure out the what and why of an anomaly, step two: ??, step three: save the sun.

To be fair, that is both a narrative hindrance (especially given our protagonist’s struggle to regain his memory) and likely a nod to scientific reality in such a doomsday scenario. After all, sometimes “sciencing the shit out of this” is more complicated than nuking an asteroid or restarting the Earth’s core with ‘plosions. Whether intentional or not, the lack of a clear “Here’s how our suicide mission is going to solve the problem” directive adds to a certain fatalistic tone that is A) pretty effective but also B) clashes with the film’s uplifting intentions.

Rage, Rage Against the Dying of the Light

Without hinting at how this concludes, the final reels are caught in a push-pull competition regarding how much darkness should be allowed to shine through. Among other consequences, this creates a series of redundant false endings. To the extent that the picture is longer than it needs to be, most of the pacing issues occur in that final 35-40 minutes. Simplistically speaking, the picture seems to want to be, in terms of tone, both The Martian and Ad Astra.

That said, the final endings get the job done in balancing what has been achieved with what has been lost while offering some “Okay, never seen that before” imagery. Even noting the “good news, bad news” nature of this review, this critique indeed devolved into a give-and-take detailing why (subjectively speaking) this alleged four-star flick is only/actually a three-star movie. Even so, I imagine this is the sort of picture that improves on a second viewing.

If only by virtue of being less of a “What’s gonna happen next?” sci-fi adventure and more of a “journey > destination” cinematic vacation, Project Hail Mary may prove to be an above-average “lazy river movie.” That includes its extended, unhurried 156-minute runtime. Akin to a lazy river at a water park, we sink into our theater seats (or beanbag chairs placed a little too close to our HDTVs) and relax in a world worth visiting with good company.

Nitpicks and genuine quibbles aside, Project Hail Mary mostly works as aspirational blockbuster cinema while reaffirming the early-2010s promise of directors Lord and Miller and screenwriter Drew Goddard, who directed Cabin in the Woods and Bad Times at the El Royale. The picture certainly uses every tool in the box to craft a singular, mostly entertaining, distinctly Hollywood concoction that is hopefully a calling card for what Amazon MGM can deliver on the semi-regular.