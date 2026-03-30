Project Hail Mary earned $54.5 million in its second Fri-Sun frame for a $164.3 million ten-day domestic cum. Dropping just 32.2% from its $80.5 million domestic debut, the Ryan Gosling-starring outer-space adventure nabbed the fifth-biggest second weekend ever (sans inflation) for any under-$100 million opener, behind only Joker ($56 million), Avatar: Fire and Ash ($63 million), American Sniper ($64 million in its second weekend of wide release) and Avatar ($75 million). As far as second-weekend holds, that’s the fifth smallest for any $80 million-plus opener.

Big bucks and small drops

Remove the big-deal openers that debuted on a holiday weekend, had their second domestic Fri-Sun frame boosted by a holiday and/or had the year-end blitz advantage, and Project Hail Mary ranks as the seventh smallest second-weekend drop for anything that opened above even $50 million. Sure, that is a lot of “If Z was Y, then X would be V” variables. However, all due respect to the likes of Aquaman, The Phantom Menace, Top Gun: Maverick, Wicked and American Sniper, I think you get the distinction.

The six other such $50 million-plus openers were three toons (Monsters, Inc., Incredibles, and Zootopia), Inception (-32% after a $62 million opening) and, uh, The Martian (-31.9% from a $55 million debut) alongside Gravity (-22% from a $55 million debut). Amazon MGM’s Chris Lord and Phil Miller-directed offering is quickly finding itself in exceptionally rare company. With $164 million in North America thus far, even a “normal rate of descent” would give it a $275 million domestic cume. But... this is no normal rate of descent.